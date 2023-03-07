Bangkok Dusit Medical Services : 10. Map of the Conference Venue

Enclosure 10
Map of the Meeting Venue
2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL.
Held on 7 April 2023 at 13:30 hours
At His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn Ballroom, 3rd floor,
Royal Golden Jubilee Building, Soi Soonvijai (Soi Petchburi 47), New Petchburi Road, Bangkok
40
