  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDMS   TH0264A10Z04

BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES

(BDMS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-03-02
28.00 THB   +1.82%
05:03aBangkok Dusit Medical Services : 5. Profile of the proposed auditor for 2023
PU
05:03aBangkok Dusit Medical Services : 7. Profiles of the Independent Directors proposed as proxy for shareholders
PU
05:03aBangkok Dusit Medical Services : 9.1 Form
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services : 11. QR Code Downloading Procedure for 56-1 One Report and Sustainability Development Report

03/07/2023 | 05:03am EST
Enclosure 11

QR Code Downloading Procedures for supporting documents for the 56-1 One Report and Sustainability Development Report

The Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd., as a securities registrar under the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), has developed a system which allows SET Listed Companies to send the Notice of General Meeting of Shareholders, 56-1 One Report and Sustainability Development Report in electronic form accessible through QR Code to shareholders, thus allows the shareholders to conveniently and quickly access the information.

The aforementioned documents can be downloaded from the QR Code (Company/ Securities Information) as shown in Enclosure 12 by following the steps below.

For iOS System

  1. Turn on the mobile camera.
  2. Turn the mobile camera to the QR Code to scan it.
  3. The notification will appear on top of the screen. Click on the notification to access the 56-1One Report and Sustainability Development Report.
    Remark: If the notification does not appear on the mobile phone, the QR Code can be scanned with other applications such as QR CODE READER, Facebook or Line.

For Android System

1. Open applications such as QR CODE READER, Facebook or Line.

How to scan the QR Code with Line Application

  • Open Line application and click on "Add friend"
  • Choose "QR Code"
  • Scan QR Code

2. The notification will appear on top of the screen. Click on the notification to access the 56-1 One Report and Sustainability Development Report.

41

Disclaimer

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services pcl published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 10:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
