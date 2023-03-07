Bangkok Dusit Medical Services : 5. Profile of the proposed auditor for 2023

Enclosure 5

Profile of the proposed auditor for 2023

1) Name : Mr. Wichart Lokatekrawee Age : 54 years Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. : 4451 Date of Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) : 1 October 1994 Current position : Partner Company : EY Office Limited Length of service : April 1991 - present Education and training: - Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Thammasat University - Master's Degree in Accounting, Thammasat University - Graduate Diploma in Auditing, Thammasat University Work experience : - Khun Wichart has been working with EY for 31 years and has taken the position of Partner at EY for 20 years. He leads audits in

various large companies including those listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand and multinational companies in a number of different business fields and industries, with expertise in healthcare, hotel business, manufacturing, and particularly, in automotive and parts, chemical products, retailing and servicing.

- Khun Wichart is an approved auditor by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand. He has no conflict of interest with the Company, its subsidiaries, Board of Directors and major shareholders.

Signatory of financial statements of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co., Ltd. :

-Yes- 5 years (Year 2018 - 2022)

Shareholding structure in the Company :

-None-

Interests other than provision of audit service to the Company/ subsidiaries/ associates or juristic persons which may lead to conflicts and thwart independence:

-None-

Contact details

Email : Wichart.Lokatekrawee@th.ey.com

Phone : 0-2264-9090

Fax : 0-2264-0789-90

