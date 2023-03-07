Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDMS   TH0264A10Z04

BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES

(BDMS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-03-02
28.00 THB   +1.82%
05:03aBangkok Dusit Medical Services : 5. Profile of the proposed auditor for 2023
PU
05:03aBangkok Dusit Medical Services : 7. Profiles of the Independent Directors proposed as proxy for shareholders
PU
05:03aBangkok Dusit Medical Services : 9.1 Form
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services : 5. Profile of the proposed auditor for 2023

03/07/2023 | 05:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enclosure 5

Profile of the proposed auditor for 2023

1) Name

:

Mr. Wichart Lokatekrawee

Age

:

54 years

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No.

: 4451

Date of Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) : 1 October 1994

Current position

:

Partner

Company

:

EY Office Limited

Length of service

:

April 1991 - present

Education and training:

- Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Thammasat University

- Master's Degree in Accounting, Thammasat University

- Graduate Diploma in Auditing, Thammasat University

Work experience

:

- Khun Wichart has been working with EY for 31 years and has

taken the position of Partner at EY for 20 years. He leads audits in

various large companies including those listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand and multinational companies in a number of different business fields and industries, with expertise in healthcare, hotel business, manufacturing, and particularly, in automotive and parts, chemical products, retailing and servicing.

- Khun Wichart is an approved auditor by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand. He has no conflict of interest with the Company, its subsidiaries, Board of Directors and major shareholders.

Signatory of financial statements of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co., Ltd. :

-Yes- 5 years (Year 2018 - 2022)

Shareholding structure in the Company :

-None-

Interests other than provision of audit service to the Company/ subsidiaries/ associates or juristic persons which may lead to conflicts and thwart independence:

-None-

Contact details

Email : Wichart.Lokatekrawee@th.ey.com

Phone : 0-2264-9090

Fax : 0-2264-0789-90

26

Enclosure 5

Profile of the proposed auditor for 2023

2) Name

:

Ms. Kamontip Lertwitworatep

Age

:

54 years

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No.

: 4377

Date of Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) : 1 April 1994

Current position

:

Partner

Company

:

EY Office Limited

Length of service

:

December 1990 - present

Education and training: - Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Thammasat University

  • Master's Degree in Accounting, Thammasat University
  • Graduate Diploma in Auditing, Thammasat University

Work experience :

- Khun Kamontip has been working with EY for 31 years. She had

experience working at EY - San Jose for 18 months and has taken the

position of Partner at EY for 20 years. She leads audits in various

large companies including those listed on the Stock Exchange of

Thailand and multinational companies in a number of different

business fields and industries, with expertise in manufacturing

(particularly in electronic components, chemical products,

automotive and parts and consumer products), distribution,

construction, real estate, healthcare and servicing.

- Khun Kamontip is an approved auditor by the Securities and

Exchange Commission of Thailand. She has no conflict of interest

with the Company, its subsidiaries, Board of Directors and major

shareholders.

Signatory of financial statements of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co., Ltd. :

-Yes- 2 years (Year 2016 and 2017)

Shareholding structure in the Company :

-None-

Interests other than provision of audit service to the Company/ subsidiaries/ associates or juristic persons which may lead to conflicts and thwart independence :

-None-

Contact details

Email : Kamontip.Lertwitworatep@th.ey.com

Phone : 0-2264-9090

Fax : 0-2264-0789-90

27

Enclosure 5

Profile of the proposed auditor for 2023

3) Name

:

Mr. Samran Taengcham

Age

:

48 years

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No.

:

8021

Date of Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) :

1 October 2005

Current position

:

Partner

Company

:

EY Office Limited

Length of service

:

1 May 1998 - present

Education and training: - Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Chulalongkorn University

Work experience : - Khun Samran has been working with EY for 25 years and has taken the position of Partner at EY for 6 years. He leads audits in various large companies including those listed on the Stock

Exchange of Thailand and multinational companies ina number of different business fields and industries, with expertise in healthcare, hotel business, manufacturing, and particularly, in automotive and parts and servicing.

  • Khun Samran is an approved auditor by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand. He has no conflict of interest with the Company, its subsidiaries, Board of Directors and major shareholders.

Signatory of financial statements of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co., Ltd. :

-None-

Shareholding structure in the Company :

-None-

Interests other than provision of audit service to the Company/ subsidiaries/ associates or juristic persons which may lead to conflicts and thwart independence:

-None-

Contact details

Email : Samran.Taengcham@th.ey.com

Phone : 0-2264-9090

Fax : 0-2264-0789-90

28

Disclaimer

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services pcl published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 10:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES
05:03aBangkok Dusit Medical Services : 5. Profile of the proposed auditor for 2023
PU
05:03aBangkok Dusit Medical Services : 7. Profiles of the Independent Directors proposed as prox..
PU
05:03aBangkok Dusit Medical Services : 9.1 Form
PU
05:03aBangkok Dusit Medical Services : 9.2 Form C (For Custodian)
PU
05:03aBangkok Dusit Medical Services : 10. Map of the Conference Venue
PU
05:03aBangkok Dusit Medical Services : 11. QR Code Downloading Procedure for 56-1 One Report and..
PU
03/02Bangkok Dusit Medical Services : Analyst Presentation 4Q2022 Results
PU
02/22Bangkok Dusit Medical Services : MD&A Quarter 4/2022
PU
02/22Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the ..
CI
02/06Telemedica Co. Ltd. announced that it has received funding from Bangkok Dusit Medical S..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 97 917 M 2 842 M 2 842 M
Net income 2023 13 050 M 379 M 379 M
Net cash 2023 971 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,0x
Yield 2023 1,98%
Capitalization 445 B 12 915 M 12 915 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,53x
EV / Sales 2024 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 36 775
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 28,00 THB
Average target price 33,29 THB
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Narumol Noi-Am Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior EVP
Santasiri Sornmani Chairman
Trin Charumilind Chief Medical Officer
Chairat Panthuraamphorn Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES-3.45%12 915
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.74%31 995
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-5.87%14 872
IHH HEALTHCARE-5.31%11 615
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED3.45%10 291
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED-1.55%7 753