Bangkok Dusit Medical Services : 5. Profile of the proposed auditor for 2023
03/07/2023 | 05:03am EST
Enclosure 5
Profile of the proposed auditor for 2023
1) Name
:
Mr. Wichart Lokatekrawee
Age
:
54 years
Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No.
: 4451
Date of Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) : 1 October 1994
Current position
:
Partner
Company
:
EY Office Limited
Length of service
:
April 1991 - present
Education and training:
- Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Thammasat University
- Master's Degree in Accounting, Thammasat University
- Graduate Diploma in Auditing, Thammasat University
Work experience
:
- Khun Wichart has been working with EY for 31 years and has
taken the position of Partner at EY for 20 years. He leads audits in
various large companies including those listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand and multinational companies in a number of different business fields and industries, with expertise in healthcare, hotel business, manufacturing, and particularly, in automotive and parts, chemical products, retailing and servicing.
- Khun Wichart is an approved auditor by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand. He has no conflict of interest with the Company, its subsidiaries, Board of Directors and major shareholders.
Signatory of financial statements of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co., Ltd. :
-Yes- 5 years (Year 2018 - 2022)
Shareholding structure in the Company :
-None-
Interests other than provision of audit service to the Company/ subsidiaries/ associates or juristic persons which may lead to conflicts and thwart independence:
-None-
Contact details
Email : Wichart.Lokatekrawee@th.ey.com
Phone : 0-2264-9090
Fax : 0-2264-0789-90
26
Enclosure 5
Profile of the proposed auditor for 2023
2) Name
:
Ms. Kamontip Lertwitworatep
Age
:
54 years
Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No.
: 4377
Date of Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) : 1 April 1994
Current position
:
Partner
Company
:
EY Office Limited
Length of service
:
December 1990 - present
Education and training: - Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Thammasat University
Master's Degree in Accounting, Thammasat University
Graduate Diploma in Auditing, Thammasat University
Work experience :
- Khun Kamontip has been working with EY for 31 years. She had
experience working at EY - San Jose for 18 months and has taken the
position of Partner at EY for 20 years. She leads audits in various
large companies including those listed on the Stock Exchange of
Thailand and multinational companies in a number of different
business fields and industries, with expertise in manufacturing
(particularly in electronic components, chemical products,
automotive and parts and consumer products), distribution,
construction, real estate, healthcare and servicing.
- Khun Kamontip is an approved auditor by the Securities and
Exchange Commission of Thailand. She has no conflict of interest
with the Company, its subsidiaries, Board of Directors and major
shareholders.
Signatory of financial statements of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co., Ltd. :
-Yes- 2 years (Year 2016 and 2017)
Shareholding structure in the Company :
-None-
Interests other than provision of audit service to the Company/ subsidiaries/ associates or juristic persons which may lead to conflicts and thwart independence :
-None-
Contact details
Email : Kamontip.Lertwitworatep@th.ey.com
Phone : 0-2264-9090
Fax : 0-2264-0789-90
27
Enclosure 5
Profile of the proposed auditor for 2023
3) Name
:
Mr. Samran Taengcham
Age
:
48 years
Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No.
:
8021
Date of Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) :
1 October 2005
Current position
:
Partner
Company
:
EY Office Limited
Length of service
:
1 May 1998 - present
Education and training: - Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Chulalongkorn University
Work experience : - Khun Samran has been working with EY for 25 years and has taken the position of Partner at EY for 6 years. He leads audits in various large companies including those listed on the Stock
Exchange of Thailand and multinational companies ina number of different business fields and industries, with expertise in healthcare, hotel business, manufacturing, and particularly, in automotive and parts and servicing.
Khun Samran is an approved auditor by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand. He has no conflict of interest with the Company, its subsidiaries, Board of Directors and major shareholders.
Signatory of financial statements of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co., Ltd. :
-None-
Shareholding structure in the Company :
-None-
Interests other than provision of audit service to the Company/ subsidiaries/ associates or juristic persons which may lead to conflicts and thwart independence:
