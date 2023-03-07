Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDMS   TH0264A10Z04

BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES

(BDMS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-03-02
28.00 THB   +1.82%
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services : 6. Comparison table of amendments to the current Articles of Association

03/07/2023 | 05:03am EST
Enclosure 6

Comparison table of amendments to the current Articles of Association of

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited

1. Chapter 5 : Board of Directors

Current Articles

Proposed Amendment

Article 25. The board of directors shall hold the

Article 25.

The board of directors shall hold the

meeting at least three (3) months per

meeting at least once in every three

one time.

(3) months.

At a meeting of the board of directors,

At a meeting of the board of directors,

at least one-half (1 / 2 )

of the total

at least one-half (1 / 2 )

of the total

number of directors present shall

number of directors present shall

constitute a quorum.

In case the

constitute a quorum.

In case the

chairman of the board is not present

chairman of the board is not present

at the meeting or cannot perform his

at the meeting or cannot perform his

or her duty, and if there is a vice-

or her duty, and if there is a vice-

chairman, the vice-chairman shall be

chairman, the vice-chairman shall be

the chairman of the meeting. If there

the chairman of the meeting. If there

is no vice-chairman or if there is a

is no vice-chairman or if there is a

vice-chairman but he or she cannot

vice-chairman but he or she cannot

perform his or her duty, the directors

perform his or her duty, the directors

present at the meeting shall elect one

present at the meeting shall elect one

of the directors to be the chairman of

of the directors to be the chairman of

the meeting.

the meeting.

Decisions of the board of directors'

Decisions of the board of directors'

meeting shall be made by majority

meeting shall be made by majority

votes.

votes.

Each director is entitled to one (1 )

Each director is entitled to one (1 )

vote, but a director who has interests

vote, but a director who has interests

in any matter shall not be entitled to

in any matter shall not be entitled to

vote on such matter. In the event of a

vote on such matter. In the event of a

tie vote, the chairman of the meeting

tie vote, the chairman of the meeting

shall have a casting vote.

shall have a casting vote.

Article 26. In calling a meeting of the board of

Article 26.

In calling a meeting of the board of

directors, the chairman of the board

directors, the chairman of the board

of directors or the person assigned by

of directors or the person assigned by

the chairman of the board shall

the chairman of the board shall

submit written notice calling for such

submit written notice calling for such

meeting to the directors not less than

meeting to the directors not less than

sevendays prior to the date of the

threedays prior to the date of the

meeting. In case that it is necessary

meeting. In case that it is necessary

29

Enclosure 6

Current Articles

Proposed Amendment

or urgent to preserve the rights or

or urgent to preserve the rights or

benefits of the Company, the meeting

benefits of the Company, the meeting

may be called by other methodsand

may be called by electronic means or

an earlier meeting date may be

other methodsand an earlier meeting

chosen.

date may be chosen.

In the absence of the chairman of the

board of directors, the vice-chairman

shall call a meeting of the board of

directors. In the case of the absence of

a vice-chairman, at least two directors

may jointly call a board of directors'

meeting.

In case two directors or more

If it is reasonable or for the protection

request to call for the meeting, the

of the Company's benefit, at least two

chairman of the board shall fix the

directors may jointly request the

date of the meeting within fourteen

chairman of the board of directors to

days from the date of such request.

call the meeting, specifying the

matters and the reasons proposed to

the meeting. In

this

case,

the

chairman of the board of directors

shall fix the date of the meeting

within fourteen days from the date of

such request. In the case where the

chairman of the board of directors

does not fix the date of the meeting

within the said period, the requesting

directors may jointly call and fix the

date of the meeting to consider the

proposed matters within fourteen days

from the end of the said period.

In case that the meeting of the board

of directors is held by electronic

means, the headquarter of the

Company shall be deemed to be the

venue of

such

meeting.

The

regulations for the meeting by

electronic means shall be those

prescribed

by

laws

governing

electronic meetings.

30

Enclosure 6

2. Chapter 6 : Shareholders' Meeting

Current Articles

Proposed Amendment

Article 28. The board of directors shall call for

Article 28. The board of directors shall call for

the annual general meeting of

the annual general meeting of

shareholders

within

four

months

shareholders

within

four

months

from the last day of the fiscal year

from the last day of the fiscal year

of the Company.

of the Company.

Shareholders' meetings other than

Shareholders' meetings other than

the one referred to in the first

the one referred to in the first

paragraph

shall

be

called

paragraph

shall

be

called

extraordinary

general meetings.

extraordinary

general meetings.

The board of directors may call for

The board of directors may call for

the extraordinary general

meeting

the extraordinary general meeting

of shareholders at any time as

of shareholders at any time as

deemed appropriate

deemed appropriate

Shareholders' meetings may be held

by electronic means in accordance

with the laws governing electronic

meetings and the headquarter of the

Company shall be deemed to be the

venue of such meeting.

Article 30. One shareholder or

more

holding

Article 30. One shareholder or more holding

shares amounting to not less than

shares amounting to not less than

ten percent of the total number of

ten percent of the total number of

shares sold may submit their names

shares sold may submit their names

and request the board of directors in

and request the board of directors in

writing to call an extraordinary

writing to call an extraordinary

general meeting at any time,

general meeting at any time,

provided that, the matters and the

provided that, the matters and the

reasons of request for calling for

reasons of request for calling for

such meeting shall be clearly stated

such meeting shall be clearly stated

in the said written request. In such

in the said written request. In such

event, the board of director shall

event, the board of director shall

proceed to call a shareholders'

proceed to call a shareholders'

meeting to be held within a period of

meeting to be held within a period of

forty-five days from the date of the

forty-five days from the date of the

receipt of such request from the said

receipt of such request from the said

shareholders.

shareholders.

If the board of directors does not

If the board of directors does not

summons the meeting within the

summons the meeting within the

period specified in the first

period specified in the first

paragraph, the requisitionist, or any

paragraph, the requisitionist, or any

31

Enclosure 6

Current Articles

Proposed Amendment

other shareholders amounting to the

other shareholders amounting to the

required number,

may

themselves

required number, may themselves

summon the meeting within forty-

summon the meeting within forty-

five days from the expiration of the

five days from the expiration of the

period specified in the first paragraph.

period specified in the first paragraph.

In this case, the shareholders'

In this case, the shareholders'

meeting is deemed being summoned

meeting is deemed being summoned

by the board of directors whereby

by the board of directors whereby

the Company shall bear necessary

the Company shall bear necessary

expense arising out of holding the

expense arising out of holding the

meeting and facilitate the meeting

meeting and facilitate the meeting

as appropriate.

as appropriate.

In the event that the shareholders

call the meeting pursuant to second

paragraph,

the

requisitionist

may

send the written notice of the

meeting to the shareholders by

electronic means if the said

shareholders inform the intent or

grant the consent to the Company or

the board of directors.

In the event that, in any

In the event that, in any

shareholders' meeting held by the

shareholders' meeting held by the

requisition of

the

shareholders

requisition

of

the

shareholders

pursuant to second paragraph, a

pursuant to second paragraph, a

quorum is not constituted as

quorum is not constituted as

prescribed in Article 33., the

prescribed in Article 33., the

shareholders

in

the

second

shareholders

in

the

second

paragraph, shall jointly be liable to

paragraph, shall jointly be liable to

the Company for expense incurred

the Company for expense incurred

from holding the meeting.

from holding the meeting.

Article 32. Each shareholder has

the

right to

Article 32. Each shareholder has the right to

attend the meeting and vote in every

attend the meeting and vote in every

shareholders'

meeting, but may

shareholders' meeting,

but

may

appoint any person, who becomes

appoint any person, who becomes

sui juris, to be his or her proxy to

sui juris, to be his or her proxy to

attend the meeting and vote on

attend the meeting and vote on

behalf of him or her. Proxy must be

behalf of him or her. Proxy must be

made in writing in a form specified

made in writing in a form specified

by the registrar and signed by the

by the registrar and signed by the

grantor and the grantee and

grantor and the grantee and

submitted to the chairman of the

submitted to the chairman of the

board or any person assigned by the

board or any person assigned by the

32

Enclosure 6

Current Articles

Proposed Amendment

chairman of the board at a place of

chairman of the board at a place of

meeting before the grantee attend

meeting before the grantee attend

the meeting.

the meeting.

The appointment of a proxy

pursuant to the first paragraph may,

instead, be made by electronic

means. The procedures and criteria

for such electronic means shall be

in accordance with the laws,

notifications or pursuant to the

regulations prescribed by the

Registrar.

3. Chapter 8 : Final Provision

-None-

Article 50. In the case where the Company will send notices, make statements or publicize any information in relation to the Company to third parties or the public in a newspaper, the Company may, instead, use the electronic means pursuant to the regulations prescribed by the Registrar.

In the case where the Company or the board of directors has duties to send letters or documents to the directors, shareholders or creditors of the Company under this Company's Articles of Association or the regulations issued under the relevant laws, if the said persons inform their desire or give consent to receive the letters or documents by the electronic means, the Company or the board of directors may, instead, send by the electronic means pursuant to the regulations prescribed by the Registrar.

33

Disclaimer

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services pcl published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 10:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
