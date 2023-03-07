Bangkok Dusit Medical Services : 6. Comparison table of amendments to the current Articles of Association
Comparison table of amendments to the current Articles of Association of
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited
1. Chapter 5 : Board of Directors
Current Articles
Proposed Amendment
Article 25. The board of directors shall hold the
Article 25.
The board of directors shall hold the
meeting at least three (3) months per
meeting at least once in every three
one time.
(3) months.
At a meeting of the board of directors,
At a meeting of the board of directors,
at least one-half (1 / 2 )
of the total
at least one-half (1 / 2 )
of the total
number of directors present shall
number of directors present shall
constitute a quorum.
In case the
constitute a quorum.
In case the
chairman of the board is not present
chairman of the board is not present
at the meeting or cannot perform his
at the meeting or cannot perform his
or her duty, and if there is a vice-
or her duty, and if there is a vice-
chairman, the vice-chairman shall be
chairman, the vice-chairman shall be
the chairman of the meeting. If there
the chairman of the meeting. If there
is no vice-chairman or if there is a
is no vice-chairman or if there is a
vice-chairman but he or she cannot
vice-chairman but he or she cannot
perform his or her duty, the directors
perform his or her duty, the directors
present at the meeting shall elect one
present at the meeting shall elect one
of the directors to be the chairman of
of the directors to be the chairman of
the meeting.
the meeting.
Decisions of the board of directors'
Decisions of the board of directors'
meeting shall be made by majority
meeting shall be made by majority
votes.
votes.
Each director is entitled to one (1 )
Each director is entitled to one (1 )
vote, but a director who has interests
vote, but a director who has interests
in any matter shall not be entitled to
in any matter shall not be entitled to
vote on such matter. In the event of a
vote on such matter. In the event of a
tie vote, the chairman of the meeting
tie vote, the chairman of the meeting
shall have a casting vote.
shall have a casting vote.
Article 26. In calling a meeting of the board of
Article 26.
In calling a meeting of the board of
directors, the chairman of the board
directors, the chairman of the board
of directors or the person assigned by
of directors or the person assigned by
the chairman of the board shall
the chairman of the board shall
submit written notice calling for such
submit written notice calling for such
meeting to the directors not less than
meeting to the directors not less than
sevendays prior to the date of the
threedays prior to the date of the
meeting. In case that it is necessary
meeting. In case that it is necessary
Current Articles
Proposed Amendment
or urgent to preserve the rights or
or urgent to preserve the rights or
benefits of the Company, the meeting
benefits of the Company, the meeting
may be called by other methodsand
may be called by electronic means or
an earlier meeting date may be
other methodsand an earlier meeting
chosen.
date may be chosen.
In the absence of the chairman of the
board of directors, the vice-chairman
shall call a meeting of the board of
directors. In the case of the absence of
a vice-chairman, at least two directors
may jointly call a board of directors'
meeting.
In case two directors or more
If it is reasonable or for the protection
request to call for the meeting, the
of the Company's benefit, at least two
chairman of the board shall fix the
directors may jointly request the
date of the meeting within fourteen
chairman of the board of directors to
days from the date of such request.
call the meeting, specifying the
matters and the reasons proposed to
the meeting. In
this
case,
the
chairman of the board of directors
shall fix the date of the meeting
within fourteen days from the date of
such request. In the case where the
chairman of the board of directors
does not fix the date of the meeting
within the said period, the requesting
directors may jointly call and fix the
date of the meeting to consider the
proposed matters within fourteen days
from the end of the said period.
In case that the meeting of the board
of directors is held by electronic
means, the headquarter of the
Company shall be deemed to be the
venue of
such
meeting.
The
regulations for the meeting by
electronic means shall be those
prescribed
by
laws
governing
electronic meetings.
2. Chapter 6 : Shareholders' Meeting
Current Articles
Proposed Amendment
Article 28. The board of directors shall call for
Article 28. The board of directors shall call for
the annual general meeting of
the annual general meeting of
shareholders
within
four
months
shareholders
within
four
months
from the last day of the fiscal year
from the last day of the fiscal year
of the Company.
of the Company.
Shareholders' meetings other than
Shareholders' meetings other than
the one referred to in the first
the one referred to in the first
paragraph
shall
be
called
paragraph
shall
be
called
extraordinary
general meetings.
extraordinary
general meetings.
The board of directors may call for
The board of directors may call for
the extraordinary general
meeting
the extraordinary general meeting
of shareholders at any time as
of shareholders at any time as
deemed appropriate
deemed appropriate
Shareholders' meetings may be held
by electronic means in accordance
with the laws governing electronic
meetings and the headquarter of the
Company shall be deemed to be the
venue of such meeting.
Article 30. One shareholder or
more
holding
Article 30. One shareholder or more holding
shares amounting to not less than
shares amounting to not less than
ten percent of the total number of
ten percent of the total number of
shares sold may submit their names
shares sold may submit their names
and request the board of directors in
and request the board of directors in
writing to call an extraordinary
writing to call an extraordinary
general meeting at any time,
general meeting at any time,
provided that, the matters and the
provided that, the matters and the
reasons of request for calling for
reasons of request for calling for
such meeting shall be clearly stated
such meeting shall be clearly stated
in the said written request. In such
in the said written request. In such
event, the board of director shall
event, the board of director shall
proceed to call a shareholders'
proceed to call a shareholders'
meeting to be held within a period of
meeting to be held within a period of
forty-five days from the date of the
forty-five days from the date of the
receipt of such request from the said
receipt of such request from the said
shareholders.
shareholders.
If the board of directors does not
If the board of directors does not
summons the meeting within the
summons the meeting within the
period specified in the first
period specified in the first
paragraph, the requisitionist, or any
paragraph, the requisitionist, or any
Current Articles
Proposed Amendment
other shareholders amounting to the
other shareholders amounting to the
required number,
may
themselves
required number, may themselves
summon the meeting within forty-
summon the meeting within forty-
five days from the expiration of the
five days from the expiration of the
period specified in the first paragraph.
period specified in the first paragraph.
In this case, the shareholders'
In this case, the shareholders'
meeting is deemed being summoned
meeting is deemed being summoned
by the board of directors whereby
by the board of directors whereby
the Company shall bear necessary
the Company shall bear necessary
expense arising out of holding the
expense arising out of holding the
meeting and facilitate the meeting
meeting and facilitate the meeting
as appropriate.
as appropriate.
In the event that the shareholders
call the meeting pursuant to second
paragraph,
the
requisitionist
may
send the written notice of the
meeting to the shareholders by
electronic means if the said
shareholders inform the intent or
grant the consent to the Company or
the board of directors.
In the event that, in any
In the event that, in any
shareholders' meeting held by the
shareholders' meeting held by the
requisition of
the
shareholders
requisition
of
the
shareholders
pursuant to second paragraph, a
pursuant to second paragraph, a
quorum is not constituted as
quorum is not constituted as
prescribed in Article 33., the
prescribed in Article 33., the
shareholders
in
the
second
shareholders
in
the
second
paragraph, shall jointly be liable to
paragraph, shall jointly be liable to
the Company for expense incurred
the Company for expense incurred
from holding the meeting.
from holding the meeting.
Article 32. Each shareholder has
the
right to
Article 32. Each shareholder has the right to
attend the meeting and vote in every
attend the meeting and vote in every
shareholders'
meeting, but may
shareholders' meeting,
but
may
appoint any person, who becomes
appoint any person, who becomes
sui juris, to be his or her proxy to
sui juris, to be his or her proxy to
attend the meeting and vote on
attend the meeting and vote on
behalf of him or her. Proxy must be
behalf of him or her. Proxy must be
made in writing in a form specified
made in writing in a form specified
by the registrar and signed by the
by the registrar and signed by the
grantor and the grantee and
grantor and the grantee and
submitted to the chairman of the
submitted to the chairman of the
board or any person assigned by the
board or any person assigned by the
Current Articles
Proposed Amendment
chairman of the board at a place of
chairman of the board at a place of
meeting before the grantee attend
meeting before the grantee attend
the meeting.
the meeting.
The appointment of a proxy
pursuant to the first paragraph may,
instead, be made by electronic
means. The procedures and criteria
for such electronic means shall be
in accordance with the laws,
notifications or pursuant to the
regulations prescribed by the
Registrar.
3. Chapter 8 : Final Provision
-None-
Article 50. In the case where the Company will send notices, make statements or publicize any information in relation to the Company to third parties or the public in a newspaper, the Company may, instead, use the electronic means pursuant to the regulations prescribed by the Registrar.
In the case where the Company or the board of directors has duties to send letters or documents to the directors, shareholders or creditors of the Company under this Company's Articles of Association or the regulations issued under the relevant laws, if the said persons inform their desire or give consent to receive the letters or documents by the electronic means, the Company or the board of directors may, instead, send by the electronic means pursuant to the regulations prescribed by the Registrar.
