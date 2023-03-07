Advanced search
    BDMS   TH0264A10Z04

BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES

(BDMS)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-03-02
28.00 THB   +1.82%
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services : 7. Profiles of the Independent Directors proposed as proxy for shareholders

03/07/2023
Enclosure 7

Profiles of the Independent Directors proposed as proxy for shareholders

The Company proposes the independent directors, whose names are shown below, as the alternative for the shareholders to appoint as a proxy to attend the meeting and vote on his/her behalf. None of them is the nominated candidate for the director re-election at the 2023 Annual General Meeting, nor has any special conflict of interest which is different from other directors in any items of the Meeting Agenda, except for the agenda approving the directors' remuneration.

1. Mr. Chavalit Sethameteekul

Position

: Independent director/ Chairman of the Audit Committee / Member of the Nomination

and Remuneration Committee

Age

:

75 years old

Address

: No. 3611, Soi Ladprao 101, Klong Chan, Bangkapi, Bangkok 10240

Amount of shares held: None (including spouse)

2. Mr. Veerathai Santiprabhob, Ph.D.

Position

: Independent Director / Member of the Audit Committee

Age

:

53 years old

Address

:

No. 10/1, Soi Promsri, Klongton Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110

Amount of shares held: None

In order to comply with the rules of the Capital Market Supervisory Board's Notification No. TorJor. 79/2564 regarding rules for general solicitation for the shareholders of the company to authorize their proxies to attend the shareholders' meeting and vote on their behalf. The Company would like to inform you as follows:

  1. Shareholders should study the details of the meeting agenda before deciding to appoint a proxy.
  2. In case a shareholder who appoints a proxy has marked the vote in each agenda in a proxy form, the Company will record the votes as indicated. If the Company fails to proceed as the shareholder indicated in a proxy form, the shareholder will be eligible to pursue the legal proceedings.
  3. In case a shareholder who appoints the Company's independent director to be his/her proxy does not mark his/her vote in the proxy form, the independent director who has been appointed as a proxy shall cast the votes on behalf of the shareholder as he/she deems suitable and appropriate.
  4. In case a shareholder wishes to cancel the appointment of proxy, he/she may notify the Chairman of the Board in writing prior to the commencement of the meeting, or prior to the voting in each agenda item at the latest. Please note that the notification of the cancellation of proxy will not affect the voting in the agenda item in which the voting has been completely casted.

Disclaimer

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services pcl published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 10:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
