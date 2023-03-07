Bangkok Dusit Medical Services : 8. Documents or evidence showing an identity of the shareholder or a representative of the shareholder entitled to attend the meeting

Enclosure 8

Documents or evidence showing an identity of the shareholder or a representative of the shareholder entitled to attend the meeting

The policy of the Board of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, dated 19 February, 1999, relating to good practices for holding of a shareholders' meeting, aims to establish guidelines for listed companies to follow. This will create confidence to shareholders, investors and all relevant parties. Accordingly, the Company believes that an inspection of documents or evidence showing an identity of the shareholder or a representative of the shareholder entitled to attend the meeting which should be observed by the shareholders, would improve transparency, be fair and provide benefits to the shareholders. However, the Company reserves the right to waive any of these requirements for some of the shareholders on a case by case basis, at the Company's sole discretion.

1. Natural person

1.1 Thai nationality

Identification card of the shareholder (personal I.D. or identification card of government officer or identification card of state enterprise officer); or In case of proxy, copy of identification card of the shareholder and identification card or passport (in case of a foreigner) of the proxy.

1.2 Non-Thai nationality

Passport of the shareholder; or In case of proxy, passport of the shareholder and identification card or passport (in case of a foreigner) of the proxy.

2. Juristic person

Juristic person registered in Thailand Corporate affidavit, issued within 30 days by Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce; and Identification card or passport (in case of a foreigner) of the authorised director(s) who sign(s) the proxy form including identification card or passport (in case of a foreigner) of the proxy. Juristic person registered outside of Thailand Corporate affidavit; and Identification card or passport (in case of a foreigner) of the authorised director(s) who sign(s) the proxy form including identification card or passport (in case of a foreigner) of the proxy.

A copy of the documents must be certified true copy. In case of any documents or evidence produced or executed outside of Thailand, such documents or evidence should be notarized by a notary public.

A shareholder or a proxy may register and submit the required documents or evidence for inspection at the meeting from 11.00 a.m. on 7 April 2023.

35