Bangkok Dusit Medical Services : 9.1 Form

(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:

(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on my/our behalf at its own discretion.

Agenda no. 3 To consider approving the allocation of 2022 profit

(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:

(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on my/our behalf at its own discretion.

Agenda no. 2 To consider approving the Company and its subsidiaries' audited consolidated financial statements for 2022

Agenda no. 1 To acknowledge the Company's performance for 2022

I/We authorise my/our proxy to cast the votes on my/our behalf at the above meeting in the following manners:

As my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us at the Annual General Meeting year 2023 to be held on 7 April 2023 at 13:30 hours at His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn Ballroom, 3rd floor, Royal Golden Jubilee Building, Soi Soonvijai (Soi Petchaburi 47), New Petchburi Road, Bangkok., or such other date, time and place as may be adjourned.

shares in total which are entitled to cast

shares in total which are entitled to cast

in total which are entitled to cast

(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:

(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on my/our behalf at its own discretion.

Agenda no. 8 To consider other matters (if any)

(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:

(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on my/our behalf at its own discretion.

Agenda no. 7 To consider approving the amendment of the Company's

(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:

(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on my/our behalf at its own discretion.

Agenda no. 6 To consider appointing the auditor for 2023 and fixing the audit fee

(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:

(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on my/our behalf at its own discretion.

Agenda no. 5 To consider approving the directors' remuneration

To grant my/our proxy to vote at my/our desire as follows:

Election of 6 nominated candidates as the Company's Directors

(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:

(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on my/our behalf at its own discretion.

Agenda no. 4 To consider electing directors in replacement of those who retire by rotation

In case there are more agendas to be discussed than those specified above, the grantor may make additional authorisation in the Attachment to Proxy Form B.

As regards the agenda to appoint directors, the meeting may consider appointing the entire board or any director(s).

A shareholder may grant a proxy to only one person. The number of shares held by a shareholder may not be divided into several portions and granted to more than one proxy in order to divide the votes.

Any acts or performance caused by the Proxy at the above meeting, except voting in contravention of my/our instruction, shall be deemed as my/our acts and performance in all respects.

If my/our instruction on voting is not expressly or clearly indicated on any agenda, the meeting considers or resolves on any matter other than those stated above, or there is any change or addition to the relevant facts, then the proxy will be entitled to cast the votes on my/our behalf at his/her own discretion.

If the votes which the proxy casts on any agenda conflict with my/our specified instruction in this proxy form, those votes are invalid and will be regarded as having not been cast by me/us in my/our capacity as the shareholder.

Attachment to Proxy Form

A proxy is granted by a shareholder of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited.

for the Annual General Meeting 2023 to be held on 7 April 2023 at 13:30 hours at His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn Ballroom, 3rd floor, Royal Golden Jubilee Building,

Soi Soonvijai (Soi Petchaburi 47), New Petchburi Road, Bangkok., or such other date, time and

place as may be adjourned.

Agenda no. re:

(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on my/our behalf at its own discretion.

(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:

Approve  Disapprove  Abstain



Agenda no. re:

(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on my/our behalf at its own discretion.

(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:

Approve  Disapprove  Abstain



Agenda no. re:

(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on my/our behalf at its own discretion.

(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:

 Approve  Disapprove  Abstain Agenda no. re:

(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on my/our behalf at its own discretion.

(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:

Approve  Disapprove  Abstain



Agenda no. re:

(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on my/our behalf at its own discretion.

(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:

 Approve  Disapprove  Abstain

I/We certify that the information contained in this Attachment to Proxy Form is complete and true.

Signed Grantor ( ) Date:

Signed Proxy ( ) Date:

