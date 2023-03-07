Bangkok Dusit Medical Services : 9.2 Form C (For Custodian)
(Translation)
Form of Proxy, Form C.
(This form is used only if the shareholder is an offshore investor who appoints a local custodian
in Thailand to keep his/her shares in the custody.)
Annexed to Notice of Department of Business Development
Re: Form of Proxy (No. 5) B.E. 2550 (2007)
------------------------------------------
Made at
Date
Month
Year
(1) We
located at No.
,
Road, Tambol/Kwaeng
Amphur/Khet
, Province
, Postal Code
in our capacity as the custodian for…………………………………………………………………..,
being a shareholder of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, holding
shares in total which are entitled to cast
votes as follows:
Ordinary shares:
shares in total which are entitled to cast
votes; and
Preferred shares:
shares in total which are entitled to cast
votes,
(2) We wish to appoint
1. Mr. Chavalit Sethameteekul
age
75
years
Residing at no.
3611
, Soi
Ladprao 101 , -
Road, Kwaeng
Klong chan ,
Khet
Bangkapi
, Province
Bangkok , Postal Code
10240
or
2. Mr. Veerathai Santiprabhob, Ph.D.
age
53
years
Residing at no.
10/1
, Soi
Promsri
,
-
Road, Kwaeng
Klongton Nua,
Khet
Wattana
, Province
Bangkok
, Postal Code 10110
or
3.
age
years
Residing at no.
, Soi
,
Road, Kwaeng
,
Khet
, Province
, Postal Code
As our proxy to attend and vote for us at the Annual General Meeting year 2023 to be held on 7 April 2023 at 13:30 hours at His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn Ballroom, 3rd floor, Royal Golden Jubilee Building, Soi Soonvijai (Soi Petchaburi 47), New Petchburi Road, Bangkok., or such other date, time and place as may be adjourned.
We authorize our proxy to attend the meeting and cast the votes on our behalf in the following manner:
The voting right in all the voting shares held by us is granted to the proxy.
The voting right in part of the voting shares held by us is granted to the proxy as follows:
Ordinary shares:
shares in total, which are entitled to cast
votes; and
Preferred shares:
shares in total, which are entitled to cast
votes,
Total:
votes
We authorize our proxy to cast the votes on our behalf at the above meeting in the following manners:
Agenda no. 1 To acknowledge the Company's performance for 2022
Agenda no. 2 To consider approving the Company and its subsidiaries' audited consolidated financial statements for 2022
(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on our behalf at its own discretion.
(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
Agenda no. 3 To consider approving the allocation of 2022 profit
(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on our behalf at its own discretion.
(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
Agenda no. 4 To consider electing directors in replacement of those who retire by rotation
(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on our behalf at its own discretion.
(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:
Election of 6 nominated candidates as the Company's directors
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
To grant our proxy to vote as our desire as follows:
4.1
Mr. Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth, M.D.
Director
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
4.2
Mr. Chuladej Yossundharakul, M.D.
Director
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
4.3
Mr. Weerawong Chittmittrapap
Independent Director
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
4.4
Mrs. Narumol Noi-am
Director
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
4.5
Miss Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, M.D.
Director
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
4.6
Mr. Subhak Siwaraksa, Ph.D.
Independent Director
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
Agenda no. 5 To consider approving the directors' remuneration
(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on our behalf at its own discretion.
(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
Agenda no. 6 To consider appointing the auditor for 2023 and fixing the audit fee
(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on our behalf at its own discretion.
(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
Agenda no. 7 To consider approving the amendment of the Company's
Articles of Association
(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on our behalf at its own discretion.
(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
Agenda no. 8 To consider other matters (if any)
(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on our behalf at its own discretion.
(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
If the votes which the proxy casts on any agenda conflict with our specified instruction in this proxy form, those votes are invalid and will be regarded as having not been cast by us in our capacity as the shareholder.
If our instruction on voting is not expressly or clearly indicated on any agenda, the meeting considers or resolves on any matter other than those stated above, or there is any change or addition to the relevant facts, then the proxy will be entitled to cast the votes on our behalf at his/her own discretion.
Any acts or performance caused by the Proxy at the above meeting, except voting in contravention of our instruction, shall be deemed as my/our acts and performance in all respects.
Signed
Grantor
(
)
Signed
Proxy
(
)
Remarks
1. This Form C. is used only if the shareholder whose name is in the shareholders' register is an offshore investor who appoints a local custodian in Thailand to keep his/her shares in the custody.
The necessary evidence to be enclosed with this proxy form is:
the power-of-attorney granted by the shareholder to the custodian by which the custodian is appointed to sign the proxy form on the shareholder's behalf; and
a certification that the authorised signatory of the proxy form is licensed to operate the custodian business.
A shareholder may grant a proxy to only one person. The number of shares held by a shareholder may not be divided into several portions and granted to more than one proxy in order to divide the votes.
As regards the agenda to appoint directors, the meeting may consider appointing the entire board or any director(s).
In case there is other business to be discussed in addition to those specified above, the grantor may make additional authorisation in the Attachment to Proxy Form C.
Attachment to Proxy Form
A proxy is granted by a shareholder of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited.
for the Annual General Meeting 2023 to be held on 7 April 2023 at 13:30 hours at His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn Ballroom, 3rd floor, Royal Golden Jubilee Building,
Soi Soonvijai( Soi Petchaburi 47), New Petchaburi Road, Bangkok., or such other date, time and place as may be adjourned.
------------------------------------------
Agenda no.
re:
(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on my/our behalf at its own discretion.
(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:
Approve Disapprove Abstain
Agenda no.
re:
(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on my/our behalf at its own discretion.
(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:
Approve Disapprove Abstain
Agenda no.
re:
(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on my/our behalf at its own discretion.
(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
Agenda no.
re:
(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on my/our behalf at its own discretion.
(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:
Approve Disapprove Abstain
Agenda no.
re:
(a) The proxy is entitled to cast the votes on my/our behalf at its own discretion.
(b) The proxy must cast the votes in accordance with the following instructions:
Approve Disapprove Abstain
I/We certify that the information contained in this Attachment to Proxy Form is complete and true.
