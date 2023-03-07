Bangkok Dusit Medical Services : 9.2 Form C (For Custodian)

(Translation)

Form of Proxy, Form C.

(This form is used only if the shareholder is an offshore investor who appoints a local custodian

in Thailand to keep his/her shares in the custody.)

Annexed to Notice of Department of Business Development

Re: Form of Proxy (No. 5) B.E. 2550 (2007)

------------------------------------------

Made at Date Month Year (1) We located at No. , Road, Tambol/Kwaeng Amphur/Khet , Province , Postal Code

in our capacity as the custodian for…………………………………………………………………..,

being a shareholder of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, holding

shares in total which are entitled to cast votes as follows: Ordinary shares: shares in total which are entitled to cast votes; and Preferred shares: shares in total which are entitled to cast votes, (2) We wish to appoint  1. Mr. Chavalit Sethameteekul age 75 years Residing at no. 3611 , Soi Ladprao 101 , - Road, Kwaeng Klong chan , Khet Bangkapi , Province Bangkok , Postal Code 10240 or  2. Mr. Veerathai Santiprabhob, Ph.D. age 53 years Residing at no. 10/1 , Soi Promsri , - Road, Kwaeng Klongton Nua, Khet Wattana , Province Bangkok , Postal Code 10110 or  3. age years Residing at no. , Soi , Road, Kwaeng , Khet , Province , Postal Code

As our proxy to attend and vote for us at the Annual General Meeting year 2023 to be held on 7 April 2023 at 13:30 hours at His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn Ballroom, 3rd floor, Royal Golden Jubilee Building, Soi Soonvijai (Soi Petchaburi 47), New Petchburi Road, Bangkok., or such other date, time and place as may be adjourned.

We authorize our proxy to attend the meeting and cast the votes on our behalf in the following manner: The voting right in all the voting shares held by us is granted to the proxy.

The voting right in part of the voting shares held by us is granted to the proxy as follows:

