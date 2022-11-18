Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDMS   TH0264A10Z04

BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES

(BDMS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-11-16
29.00 THB   -4.13%
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services : Analyst Presentation 3Q2022 Results

11/18/2022 | 02:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS)

Analyst Presentation 3Q22 & 9M22 Results

18 November 2022

1

Contents

3Q22 & 9M22 Operational & Financial Summary

Company Outlook

Company Update

Operational Statistics

Financial Highlights

2

3Q22 & 9M22 Operational & Financial Summary

3

3Q22 Operational and Financial Summary

3Q22 Highlights

3Q22

% Chg

% to

Revenue

Operating income

19%

THB 23,985 mm

Hospital revenue

21%

THB 22,825 mm

Breakdown by nationality

Thai

10%

76%

International

74%

24%

Breakdown by location

Bangkok & Vicinity

20%

56%

Outside Bangkok

22%

44%

Breakdown by type of patients

Outpatients

40%

47%

Inpatients

5%

53%

Remark: - Operating income is calculated from hospital revenue + revenue from sales of goods + other income

  • All operational statistics are from BDMS management report
  • Margin was calculated as a percentage of operating income

Profitability and Ratio

(THB mm)

3Q22

3Q21

Chg. (yoy)

EBITDA

5,999

5,118

17%

EBITDA margin

25.0%

25.4%

EBIT

4,545

3,535

29%

EBIT margin

18.9%

17.5%

Net profit

3,386

2,509

35%

Net profit margin

14.1%

12.4%

Commentary

  • Hospital revenue increased 21% yoy mainly from
    • Recovery of international patients especially from Middle East, CLMV and Bangladesh
    • Return of Thai non COVID-19 patients
  • COVID-19related revenues decreased from 25% in 3Q21 to 9% of hospital revenues in 3Q22
  • EBITDA and NPAT increased 17% and 35% yoy due to good operating income growth and high occupancy rate to achieve the economy of scale

4

9M22 Operational and Financial Summary

9M22 Highlights

9M22

% Chg

% to

Revenue

Operating income

28%

THB 69,125 mm

Hospital revenue

30%

THB 65,966 mm

Breakdown by nationality

Thai

22%

77%

International

71%

23%

Breakdown by location

Bangkok & Vicinity

31%

57%

Outside Bangkok

30%

43%

Breakdown by type of patients

Outpatients

34%

47%

Inpatients

24%

53%

Profitability and Ratio

(THB mm)

9M22

9M21

Chg. (yoy)

EBITDA

17,293

12,327

40%

EBITDA margin

25.0%

22.9%

EBIT

12,914

7,637

69%

EBIT margin

18.7%

14.2%

Net profit

9,493

5,300

79%

Net profit margin

13.7%

9.8%

Commentary

  • Hospital revenue increased 30% yoy mainly from
    • Increase in non COVID-19 revenue (+32% yoy) from recovery of both Thai and international patients especially from CLMV and Middle East
    • Increase in COVID-19 revenues (+22% yoy ). The portion of COVID-19 related revenue to hospital revenue decreased slightly from 14% in 9M21 to 13% in 9M22

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services pcl published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
