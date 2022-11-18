Bangkok Dusit Medical Services : Analyst Presentation 3Q2022 Results
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS)
Analyst Presentation 3Q22 & 9M22 Results
18 November 2022
Contents
3Q22 & 9M22 Operational & Financial Summary
Company Outlook
Company Update
Operational Statistics
Financial Highlights
3Q22 & 9M22 Operational & Financial Summary
3Q22 Operational and Financial Summary
3Q22 Highlights
3Q22
% Chg
% to
Revenue
Operating income
19%
THB 23,985 mm
Hospital revenue
21%
THB 22,825 mm
Breakdown by nationality
▪
Thai
10%
76%
▪
International
74%
24%
Breakdown by location
▪
Bangkok & Vicinity
20%
56%
▪
Outside Bangkok
22%
44%
Breakdown by type of patients
▪
Outpatients
40%
47%
▪
Inpatients
5%
53%
Remark: - Operating income is calculated from hospital revenue + revenue from sales of goods + other income
All operational statistics are from BDMS management report
Margin was calculated as a percentage of operating income
Profitability and Ratio
(THB mm)
3Q22
3Q21
Chg. (yoy)
EBITDA
5,999
5,118
17%
EBITDA margin
25.0%
25.4%
EBIT
4,545
3,535
29%
EBIT margin
18.9%
17.5%
Net profit
3,386
2,509
35%
Net profit margin
14.1%
12.4%
Commentary
Hospital revenue increased 21% yoy mainly from
Recovery of international patients especially from Middle East, CLMV and Bangladesh
Return of Thai non COVID-19 patients
COVID-19related revenues decreased from 25% in 3Q21 to 9% of hospital revenues in 3Q22
EBITDA and NPAT increased 17% and 35% yoy due to good operating income growth and high occupancy rate to achieve the economy of scale
9M22 Operational and Financial Summary
9M22 Highlights
9M22
% Chg
% to
Revenue
Operating income
28%
THB 69,125 mm
Hospital revenue
30%
THB 65,966 mm
Breakdown by nationality
▪
Thai
22%
77%
▪
International
71%
23%
Breakdown by location
▪
Bangkok & Vicinity
31%
57%
▪
Outside Bangkok
30%
43%
Breakdown by type of patients
▪
Outpatients
34%
47%
▪
Inpatients
24%
53%
Profitability and Ratio
(THB mm)
9M22
9M21
Chg. (yoy)
EBITDA
17,293
12,327
40%
EBITDA margin
25.0%
22.9%
EBIT
12,914
7,637
69%
EBIT margin
18.7%
14.2%
Net profit
9,493
5,300
79%
Net profit margin
13.7%
9.8%
Commentary
Hospital revenue increased 30% yoy mainly from
Increase in non COVID-19 revenue (+32% yoy) from recovery of both Thai and international patients especially from CLMV and Middle East
Increase in COVID-19 revenues (+22% yoy ). The portion of COVID-19 related revenue to hospital revenue decreased slightly from 14% in 9M21 to 13% in 9M22
