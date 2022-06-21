Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    BDMS   TH0264A10Z04

BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BDMS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-19
24.40 THB   +0.83%
02:24aBANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
06/15BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 4 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
06/10BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 8 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

06/21/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

Security Symbol:

ACE06C2206A, BCH06C2206K, BDMS06C2206A, CPN06C2206A, CRC06C2206K,

GLOB06C2206A, IVL06C2206A, KCE06C2206A, SCGP06C2206A, STGT06C2206A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KIATNAKIN PHATRA SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 21-Jun-2022

Maturity date

17-Jun-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

ACE06C2206A

0

BCH06C2206K

0

BDMS06C2206A

0

CPN06C2206A

0

CRC06C2206K

0

GLOB06C2206A

0

IVL06C2206A

0

KCE06C2206A

0

SCGP06C2206A

0

STGT06C2206A

0

Signature _________________

(Supachoke Supabundit)

President

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services pcl published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
