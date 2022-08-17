Bangkok Expressway and Metro : Opportunity Day 2Q2022

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM)
OPPORTUNITY DAY Q2/2022
AGENDA
Average Daily Traffic and Ridership
Financial Highlights & Earnings Outlook
Significant Highlights
Q&A
2
3
Average Daily Traffic Volume
(Thousand trips/Day)
1,600
1,350
1,100
2022
2020
2021
850
600
350
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Avg.
% YOY
937.0
981.3
968.7
976.3
1,039.6
1,062.5
993.8
13.7%
799.5
1,001.3
1,115.5
837.8
668.0
807.8
628.0
593.9
783.9
898.5
1,000.6
1,054.7
849.7
-19.1%
1,216.9
1,201.7
955.8
589.8
804.9
1,018.2
1,121.3
1,131.7
1,153.2 1,130.6
1,158.8
1,107.1
1,049.9
-15.1%
%YOY
22/21
17.2%
-2.0%
-13.2%
16.5%
55.6%
31.5%
21/20
-34.3%
-16.7%
16.7%
42.1%
-17.0%
-20.7%
-44.0%
-47.5%
-32.0%
-20.5%
-13.7%
-4.7%
4
Average Daily Toll Revenue
(Million Baht/Day)
37
31
25
19
13
7
21.1
22.1
21.7
21.8
23.4
24.0
22.3
17.3%
17.3
21.9
24.5
18.3
14.5
17.5
13.5
12.8
17.0
19.6
23.5
18.5
-20.3%
27.8
27.4
20.8
12.6
24.6
24.9
25.5
25.0
25.6
24.4
23.2
-17.7%
21.6%
1.0%
-11.3%
19.2%
61.9%
37.1%
-37.7%
17.4%
45.0%
-17.3%
-21.4%
-45.0%
-48.8%
-33.3%
-21.6%
-14.5%
-3.7%
5
