  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Bangkok Expressway and Metro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEM   TH6999010007

BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO

(BEM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-15
8.800 THB   -2.22%
06:14aBANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO : Opportunity Day 2Q2022
PU
08/16BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO : Analyst Meeting Quarter 2/2022
PU
08/16BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 71 DWs issued by BLS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bangkok Expressway and Metro : Opportunity Day 2Q2022

08/17/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM)

OPPORTUNITY DAY Q2/2022

AGENDA

Average Daily Traffic and Ridership

Financial Highlights & Earnings Outlook

Significant Highlights

Q&A

2

3

Average Daily Traffic Volume

(Thousand trips/Day)

1,600

1,350

1,100

2022

2020

2021

850

600

350

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Avg.

% YOY

2022

937.0

981.3

968.7

976.3

1,039.6

1,062.5

993.8

13.7%

2021

799.5

1,001.3

1,115.5

837.8

668.0

807.8

628.0

593.9

783.9

898.5

1,000.6

1,054.7

849.7

-19.1%

2020

1,216.9

1,201.7

955.8

589.8

804.9

1,018.2

1,121.3

1,131.7

1,153.2 1,130.6

1,158.8

1,107.1

1,049.9

-15.1%

%YOY

22/21

17.2%

-2.0%

-13.2%

16.5%

55.6%

31.5%

13.7%

21/20

-34.3%

-16.7%

16.7%

42.1%

-17.0%

-20.7%

-44.0%

-47.5%

-32.0%

-20.5%

-13.7%

-4.7%

-19.1%

4

Average Daily Toll Revenue

(Million Baht/Day)

37

31

25

2022

2020

2021

19

13

7

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Avg.

%YOY

2022

21.1

22.1

21.7

21.8

23.4

24.0

22.3

17.3%

2021

17.3

21.9

24.5

18.3

14.5

17.5

13.5

12.8

17.0

19.6

21.9

23.5

18.5

-20.3%

2020

27.8

27.4

20.8

12.6

17.5

22.3

24.6

24.9

25.5

25.0

25.6

24.4

23.2

-17.7%

%YOY

22/21

21.6%

1.0%

-11.3%

19.2%

61.9%

37.1%

17.3%

21/20

-37.7%

-20.3%

17.4%

45.0%

-17.3%

-21.4%

-45.0%

-48.8%

-33.3%

-21.6%

-14.5%

-3.7%

-20.3%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bangkok Expressway and Metro pcl published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14 452 M 408 M 408 M
Net income 2022 2 696 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
Net Debt 2022 64 650 M 1 824 M 1 824 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,2x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 135 B 3 794 M 3 794 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
EV / Sales 2023 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 233
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO
Duration : Period :
Bangkok Expressway and Metro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8,80 THB
Average target price 10,12 THB
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Plew Trivisvavet Chairman & Chairman-Executive Board
Panan Tosuwanthaworn Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Vites Techangam Deputy Managing Director-Technology & E-Business
Phakpoom Thaweewittayarut Secretary & Deputy MD-Administration
Chetta Thanajaro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO4.14%3 794
TRANSURBAN GROUP5.79%31 485
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-4.82%6 644
GRUPO CCR S.A.23.38%5 619
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED15.90%5 394
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED0.39%3 684