  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Bangkok Expressway and Metro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEM   TH6999010007

BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO

(BEM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-11-16
9.450 THB    0.00%
08:19aBangkok Expressway And Metro : Opportunity Day 3Q2022
PU
11/11Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
09/09Bangkok Expressway And Metro : Director Nomination Form The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year of 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bangkok Expressway and Metro : Opportunity Day 3Q2022

11/18/2022 | 08:19am EST
Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM)

OPPORTUNITY DAY Q3/2022

AGENDA

Average Daily Traffic and Ridership

Financial Highlights & Earnings Outlook

Significant Highlights

Q&A

2

AGENDA

Average Daily Traffic and Ridership

Financial Highlights & Earnings Outlook

Significant Highlights

Q&A

3

Average Daily Traffic Volume

(Thousand trips/Day)

1,600

1,350

1,100

2022

2020

2021

850

600

350

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Avg.

% YOY

2022

937.0

981.3

968.7

976.3

1,039.6

1,062.5

1,036.0

1,078.8

1,090.7

1,019.3

26.7%

2021

799.5

1,001.3

1,115.5

837.8

668.0

807.8

628.0

593.9

783.9

898.5

1,000.6

1,054.7

849.7

-19.1%

2020

1,216.9

1,201.7

955.8

589.8

804.9

1,018.2 1,121.3 1,131.7 1,153.2 1,130.6

1,158.8 1,107.1

1,049.9

-15.1%

%YOY

22/21

17.2%

-2.0%

-13.2%

16.5% 55.6% 31.5% 65.0% 81.7% 39.1%

26.7%

21/20

-34.3%

-16.7%

16.7%

42.1%

-17.0%

-20.7%

-44.0%

-47.5%

-32.0%

-20.5%

-13.7%

-4.7%

-19.1%

4

Average Daily Toll Revenue

(Million Baht/Day)

37

31

25

2022

2020

2021

19

13

7

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Avg.

%YOY

2022

21.1

22.1

21.7

21.8

23.4

24.0

23.3

24.5

24.8

23.0

31.5%

2021

17.3

21.9

24.5

18.3

14.5

17.5

13.5

12.8

17.0

19.6

21.9

23.5

18.5

-20.3%

2020

27.8

27.4

20.8

12.6

17.5

22.3

24.6

24.9

25.5

25.0

25.6

24.4

23.2

-17.7%

22/21

21.6%

1.0%

-11.3%

19.2%

61.9%

37.1%

72.5%

91.6%

46.1%

31.5%

21/20

-37.7%

-20.3%

17.4%

45.0%

-17.3%

-21.4%

-45.0%

-48.8%

-33.3%

-21.6%

-14.5%

-3.7%

-20.3%

5

Disclaimer

Bangkok Expressway and Metro pcl published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 13:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14 074 M 391 M 391 M
Net income 2022 2 534 M 70,4 M 70,4 M
Net Debt 2022 66 543 M 1 849 M 1 849 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,5x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 144 B 4 014 M 4 014 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
EV / Sales 2023 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 3 233
Free-Float 45,7%
