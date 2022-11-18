Bangkok Expressway and Metro : Opportunity Day 3Q2022
Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM)
AGENDA
Average Daily Traffic and Ridership
Financial Highlights & Earnings Outlook
Significant Highlights
Q&A
Average Daily Traffic Volume
(Thousand trips/Day)
1,600
1,350
1,100
2022
2020
2021
850
600
350
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Avg.
% YOY
2022
937.0
981.3
968.7
976.3
1,039.6
1,062.5
1,036.0
1,078.8
1,090.7
1,019.3
26.7%
2021
799.5
1,001.3
1,115.5
837.8
668.0
807.8
628.0
593.9
783.9
898.5
1,000.6
1,054.7
849.7
-19.1%
2020
1,216.9
1,201.7
955.8
589.8
804.9
1,018.2 1,121.3 1,131.7 1,153.2 1,130.6
1,158.8 1,107.1
1,049.9
-15.1%
%YOY
22/21
17.2%
-2.0%
-13.2%
16.5% 55.6% 31.5% 65.0% 81.7% 39.1%
26.7%
21/20
-34.3%
-16.7%
16.7%
42.1%
-17.0%
-20.7%
-44.0%
-47.5%
-32.0%
-20.5%
-13.7%
-4.7%
-19.1%
4
Average Daily Toll Revenue
(Million Baht/Day)
37
31
25
2022
2020
2021
19
13
7
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Avg.
%YOY
2022
21.1
22.1
21.7
21.8
23.4
24.0
23.3
24.5
24.8
23.0
31.5%
2021
17.3
21.9
24.5
18.3
14.5
17.5
13.5
12.8
17.0
19.6
21.9
23.5
18.5
-20.3%
2020
27.8
27.4
20.8
12.6
17.5
22.3
24.6
24.9
25.5
25.0
25.6
24.4
23.2
-17.7%
22/21
21.6%
1.0%
-11.3%
19.2%
61.9%
37.1%
72.5%
91.6%
46.1%
31.5%
21/20
-37.7%
-20.3%
17.4%
45.0%
-17.3%
-21.4%
-45.0%
-48.8%
-33.3%
-21.6%
-14.5%
-3.7%
-20.3%
Disclaimer
Bangkok Expressway and Metro pcl published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 13:18:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
14 074 M
391 M
391 M
Net income 2022
2 534 M
70,4 M
70,4 M
Net Debt 2022
66 543 M
1 849 M
1 849 M
P/E ratio 2022
55,5x
Yield 2022
1,19%
Capitalization
144 B
4 014 M
4 014 M
EV / Sales 2022
15,0x
EV / Sales 2023
12,8x
Nbr of Employees
3 233
Free-Float
45,7%
