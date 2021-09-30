Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public : Agenda Proposal Form The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders For the year of 2022
Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited
Form for Submission of Agenda of
the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
For 2022 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
1) I, Mr./Mrs./Miss
, am a shareholder of Bangkok
Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited or BEM, holding ordinary shares:shares,
Address No.
, Road:
, Tambol/Subdistrict:
,
Amphur/District:
, Province:
, Mobile Phone:
,
Home/Office Phone:
, E-mail (if any):
I wish to propose the Agenda of the 2022 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: Matter:
With suggestions for consideration as follows:
and supporting information useful to the consideration (e.g., facts or reasons, etc.)
,
together with additional supporting documents, all pages of which have been signed for
certification of the accuracy, totaling
pages.
I hereby certify that the information provided in this Form for Submission of Agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, evidence of shareholding and additional supporting documents are correct in all respects. In witness whereof, I have signed my name as evidence below.
Shareholder
(
)
Date:
Note:
The shareholder shall attach evidence of shareholding, e.g., certificate from securities company or other evidence from the Stock Exchange, and in case of a juristic person, the shareholder shall also attach a certified copy of the affidavit of the juristic person, and a certified copy of identification card/passport (for foreigner) of the authorized director who signs this form.
The shareholder may submit form to the Company Secretary by electronic mail to E-mail Address: CompanySecretary@bemplc.co.thor by fax at 0 2641 4610, together with delivery of the original at a later date.
Original form shall be delivered to reach the Company within 31 December 2021 for the Board of Directors' consideration in accordance with the Company's criteria and submission to the 2022 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
In case several shareholders jointly propose the Agenda, each shareholder shall complete and sign form as evidence, all of which shall be collected into a single set in accordance with the criteria.
In case one or several shareholders propose more than one item of the Agenda, each shareholder shall prepare one per one item of the Agenda and comply with the criteria.
In case the shareholder changes his/her title, first or last name, a certified copy of evidence of such change shall be attached.
The Company shall preclude those shareholders who provide incomplete or inaccurate information or who cannot be reached or who are not fully qualified.
