Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public : Criteria and Conditions for Exercise of the Shareholders' Right to Propose in Advance the Agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and to Nominate Persons for Consideration and Appointment as Directors for the 2022 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited

Criteria and Conditions for Exercise of the Shareholders' Right to Propose in Advance the Agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and to Nominate Persons for Consideration and Appointment as Directors for the 2022 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (the "Company") is committed to encouraging the shareholders to fully exercise their right as shareholders in supervising and monitoring the Company's business through the Board of Directors, so that the shareholders shall be entitled to exercise their right to propose such matters regarding significant changes in the Company. To that effect, the Company allows all shareholders to exercise their right fairly and equally to propose in advance the Agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and to nominate persons for consideration and appointment as directors for the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, subject to the criteria and conditions as specified by the Company for such proposal of the Meeting Agenda and/or nomination of persons for consideration and appointment as the Company's directors, as follows:

Eligibility of Shareholders to Propose the Meeting Agenda and/or to Nominate Persons

The shareholders eligible to propose the Meeting Agenda and/or to nominate persons for consideration and appointment as directors shall be shareholders of the Company from the last registration book closing date until the date of that Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, without any minimum shareholding requirement and period. Criteria for Proposing the Meeting Agenda and Nominating Persons Matters not to be included in the Meeting Agenda are as follows: Matters which are against the laws, notifications, requirements, rules and regulations of government authorities or regulatory bodies or matters which are contrary to the Company's objectives, articles of association, resolutions of the shareholders' meeting or good corporate governance. Matters which are for the benefit of any particular person or group of persons and which are not for the benefit of the Company. Matters which the Company has taken actions or started to take actions. Matters previously proposed by shareholder to any shareholders' meeting over the past three years from the most recent date of the shareholders' meeting's resolution on such matter with favorable votes of less than one-third of all shares issued and sold by the Company at such time, and the facts of such matter have not yet materially changed. Matters which the shareholder provides incomplete or inaccurate information or the shareholder cannot be reached.

1