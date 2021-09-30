Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public : Director Nomination Form The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year of 2022

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited

Form for Nomination of Persons for

Consideration and Appointment as Directors

For 2022 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

(1) I, Mr./Mrs./Miss , am a shareholder of Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited or BEM, holding ordinary shares:shares, Address No. , Road: , Tambol/Subdistrict: , Amphur/District: , Province: , Mobile Phone: , Home/Office Phone: , E-mail (if any): (2) I wish to nominate Mr./Mrs./Miss , Age: years, who is fully qualified and has no prohibited characteristics under the Company's criteria, as director of Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (the "Candidate"). The Candidate has been signed below as the evidence of consent, e.g., curriculum vitae, together with other supporting documents (if any) have been enclosed, all pages of which have been signed for certification of the accuracy, totaling pages.

I hereby certify that the information provided in this Form for Nomination of Persons for Consideration and Appointment as Directors, evidence of shareholding, letter of consent and other supporting documents are correct in all respects. In witness whereof, I have signed my name as evidence below.

Shareholder ( ) Date: (3) I, Mr./Mrs./Miss , person nominated for appointment as

director as per (2) hereby give my consent and represent that I am fully qualified and have no prohibited characteristics as per (2) above, and agree to comply with the Company's good corporate governance. In witness whereof, I have signed my name as evidence below.

Nominated Person ( ) Date:

