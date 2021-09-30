Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public : Director Nomination Form The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year of 2022
09/30/2021 | 03:12am EDT
Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited
Form for Nomination of Persons for
Consideration and Appointment as Directors
For 2022 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
(1)
I, Mr./Mrs./Miss
, am a shareholder of Bangkok
Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited or BEM, holding ordinary shares:shares,
Address No.
, Road:
, Tambol/Subdistrict:
,
Amphur/District:
, Province:
, Mobile Phone:
,
Home/Office Phone:
, E-mail (if any):
(2)
I wish to nominate Mr./Mrs./Miss
,
Age:
years, who is fully qualified and has no prohibited characteristics under the
Company's criteria, as director of Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company
Limited (the "Candidate"). The Candidate has been signed below as the evidence of
consent, e.g., curriculum vitae, together with other supporting documents (if any) have
been enclosed, all pages of which have been signed for certification of the accuracy,
totaling
pages.
I hereby certify that the information provided in this Form for Nomination of Persons for Consideration and Appointment as Directors, evidence of shareholding, letter of consent and other supporting documents are correct in all respects. In witness whereof, I have signed my name as evidence below.
Shareholder
(
)
Date:
(3) I, Mr./Mrs./Miss
, person nominated for appointment as
director as per (2) hereby give my consent and represent that I am fully qualified and have no prohibited characteristics as per (2) above, and agree to comply with the Company's good corporate governance. In witness whereof, I have signed my name as evidence below.
Nominated Person
(
)
Date:
1
Note:
The shareholder shall attach evidence of shareholding, e.g., certificate from securities company or other evidence from the Stock Exchange, and in case of a juristic person, the shareholder shall also attach a certified copy of the affidavit of the juristic person, and a certified copy of identification card/passport (for foreigner) of the authorized director who signs this form.
The shareholder may submit to the Company Secretary by electronic mail to E-mail Address : CompanySecretary@bemplc.co.thor by fax at 0 2641 4610, together with delivery of the original at a later date.
Original form shall be delivered to reach the Company within 31 December 2021 for consideration by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of
Directors in accordance with the Company's criteria and submission to the 2022 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
In case several shareholders jointly nominate person as director, each shareholder shall complete and sign form as evidence, all of which shall be collected into a single set in accordance with the criteria.
In case one or several shareholders nominate more than one person as director, each shareholder shall prepare one per one director and comply with the criteria.
In case the shareholder changes his/her title, first or last name, a certified copy of evidence of such change shall be attached.
The Company shall preclude those shareholders who provide incomplete or inaccurate information or who cannot be reached or who are not fully qualified or those nominated persons who are not fully qualified or have any prohibited characteristics.
Bangkok Expressway and Metro pcl published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:11:08 UTC.