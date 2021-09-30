Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEM   TH6999010007

BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BEM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public : Director Nomination Form The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year of 2022

09/30/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited

Form for Nomination of Persons for

Consideration and Appointment as Directors

For 2022 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

(1)

I, Mr./Mrs./Miss

, am a shareholder of Bangkok

Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited or BEM, holding ordinary shares:shares,

Address No.

, Road:

, Tambol/Subdistrict:

,

Amphur/District:

, Province:

, Mobile Phone:

,

Home/Office Phone:

, E-mail (if any):

(2)

I wish to nominate Mr./Mrs./Miss

,

Age:

years, who is fully qualified and has no prohibited characteristics under the

Company's criteria, as director of Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company

Limited (the "Candidate"). The Candidate has been signed below as the evidence of

consent, e.g., curriculum vitae, together with other supporting documents (if any) have

been enclosed, all pages of which have been signed for certification of the accuracy,

totaling

pages.

I hereby certify that the information provided in this Form for Nomination of Persons for Consideration and Appointment as Directors, evidence of shareholding, letter of consent and other supporting documents are correct in all respects. In witness whereof, I have signed my name as evidence below.

Shareholder

(

)

Date:

(3) I, Mr./Mrs./Miss

, person nominated for appointment as

director as per (2) hereby give my consent and represent that I am fully qualified and have no prohibited characteristics as per (2) above, and agree to comply with the Company's good corporate governance. In witness whereof, I have signed my name as evidence below.

Nominated Person

(

)

Date:

1

Note:

  1. The shareholder shall attach evidence of shareholding, e.g., certificate from securities company or other evidence from the Stock Exchange, and in case of a juristic person, the shareholder shall also attach a certified copy of the affidavit of the juristic person, and a certified copy of identification card/passport (for foreigner) of the authorized director who signs this form.
  2. The shareholder may submit to the Company Secretary by electronic mail to E-mail Address : CompanySecretary@bemplc.co.thor by fax at 0 2641 4610, together with delivery of the original at a later date.
  3. Original form shall be delivered to reach the Company within 31 December 2021 for consideration by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of
    Directors in accordance with the Company's criteria and submission to the 2022 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
  4. In case several shareholders jointly nominate person as director, each shareholder shall complete and sign form as evidence, all of which shall be collected into a single set in accordance with the criteria.
  5. In case one or several shareholders nominate more than one person as director, each shareholder shall prepare one per one director and comply with the criteria.
  6. In case the shareholder changes his/her title, first or last name, a certified copy of evidence of such change shall be attached.
  7. The Company shall preclude those shareholders who provide incomplete or inaccurate information or who cannot be reached or who are not fully qualified or those nominated persons who are not fully qualified or have any prohibited characteristics.

2

Disclaimer

Bangkok Expressway and Metro pcl published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
03:12aBANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC : Criteria and Conditions for Exercise of the Sharehol..
PU
03:12aBANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC : Agenda Proposal Form The Annual General Meeting of S..
PU
03:12aBANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC : Director Nomination Form The Annual General Meeting ..
PU
08/16BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC : Analyst Meeting Quarter 2/2021
PU
08/11BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC : Management Discussion & Analysis Quarter 2/2021
PU
08/11Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Ha..
CI
05/13Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fi..
CI
02/24Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for the Year 2020
CI
2020Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Ni..
CI
2020Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Se..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 663 M 344 M 344 M
Net income 2021 959 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
Net Debt 2021 68 797 M 2 027 M 2 027 M
P/E ratio 2021 131x
Yield 2021 0,52%
Capitalization 135 B 3 985 M 3 986 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,5x
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 3 233
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 8,85 THB
Average target price 9,87 THB
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Plew Trivisvavet Chairman & Chairman-Executive Board
Panan Tosuwanthaworn Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Vites Techangam Deputy Managing Director-Technology & E-Business
Phakpoom Thaweewittayarut Secretary & Deputy MD-Administration
Chetta Thanajaro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED6.63%3 985
TRANSURBAN GROUP0.37%27 533
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.00%7 307
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-1.54%4 493
ASTM S.P.A.35.53%4 415
CCR S.A.-12.03%4 372