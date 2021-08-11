Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public : Management Discussion & Analysis Quarter 2/2021

(Translation) Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited Management Discussion and Analysis for the Second Quarter of the Year 2021 Overview Operational Results for the Three-month and Six-month Periods Ended June 30, 2021 (Unit: Million Baht) Description 2nd Quarter Changes For the six months Changes 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Revenue from expressway business 1,403 1,506 -6.8 3,276 3,806 -13.9 Revenue from rail business 801 816 -1.8 1,824 2,109 -13.5 Revenue from commercial development business 199 167 19.2 414 371 11.6 Total revenue from main business 2,403 2,489 -3.5 5,514 6,286 -12.3 Interest income from the MRT Purple Line Project 56 70 -20.0 114 150 -24.0 Other income 283 274 3.3 299 286 4.5 Total revenues 2,742 2,833 -3.2 5,927 6,722 -11.8 Cost of service 1,724 1,821 -5.3 3,680 4,316 -14.7 Selling and administrative expenses 283 341 -17.0 598 646 -7.4 Total expenses 2,007 2,162 -7.2 4,278 4,962 -13.8 Profit before finance cost and tax expenses 735 671 9.5 1,649 1,760 -6.3 Finance cost 488 473 3.2 957 852 12.3 Interest expense from the MRT Purple Line Project 61 75 -18.7 124 151 -17.9 Profit before income tax expenses 186 123 51.2 568 757 -25.0 Income tax (revenue) expenses (15) (29) -48.3 61 94 -35.1 Profit before NCI 201 152 32.2 507 663 -23.5 NCI - - - (1) (3) -66.7 Profit attributable to Equity holdersof the Company 201 152 32.2 506 660 -23.3 Basic earnings per share (Baht) 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.04 The Coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic is adversely affecting the Company's business activities in the second quarter of the year 2021. The Company had the net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company in the amount of Baht 201 Million, representing an increase from the second quarter of the year 2020 by Baht 49 Million or 32.2 percent. The Company had revenue from main business of Baht 2,403 Million representing a decrease from the second quarter of the previous year by Baht 86 Million or 3.5 percent. Toll revenue decreased by Baht 103 Million, revenue from Rail business decreased by Baht 15 Million whereas revenue from Commercial Development business increased by Baht 32 Million. Cost of service amounted to Baht 1,724 Million and Selling and Administrative expenses amounted to Baht 283 Million, representing a decrease from the same quarter of the previous year by Baht 97 Million or 5.3 percent and by Baht 58 Million or 17.0 percent respectively, mainly from the efficient cost management during the present situation. 1

(Translation) Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited Management Discussion and Analysis for the Second Quarter of the Year 2021 Finance cost increased from the second quarter of the year 2020 by Baht 15 Million, mainly from the measurement of loans and debentures at amortized cost method as the adoption of the Thai financial reporting standard (TFRS 9: Financial Instruments), whereas the interest cost reduced from roll over new liabilities with lower interest debts. For the six-month period of the year 2021, the Company had the net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company in the amount of Baht 506 Million representing a decrease from the six- month period of the year 2020 by Baht 154 Million or 23.3 percent, from the effect of COVID-19 pandemic which led to the decrease in traffic and ridership volume resulting to the decrease in revenue. Cost of service including Selling and administrative expenses amounted to Baht 4,278 Million, representing a decrease from the same period of the previous year by Baht 684 Million or 13.8 percent, and finance cost amounted to Baht 957 Million representing an increase from the same period of the previous year by Baht 105 Million or 12.3 percent. Segmental Performance 1. Expressway business The revenue from Expressway business amounted of Baht 1,403 Million representing a decrease from the second quarter of the year 2020 by Baht 103 Million or 6.8 percent mainly from 2 factors, 1) the waiver of toll fee on official holidays which this quarter has 3 extra days more than the same quarter of the previous year, amounted to Baht 46 Million and 2) the effect of COVID-19 pandemic amounted to Baht 57 Million. Therefore, the average traffic volume for this quarter was at 770,000 trips per day representing a decrease from the same quarter of the previous year by 4.3 percent. Moreover, the average daily toll revenue for this quarter was at Baht 16.7 Million. Cost of service for operation of Expressway business consisted of costs of toll and amortization on rights to operate completed expressway sectors. For the second quarter of the year 2021, the cost was at Baht 486 Million, representing a decrease from the same quarter of the previous year by Baht 98 Million or 16.8 percent, substantially from the efficiency of cost management which was suitable for the situation. 2. Rail business The Company had revenue from Rail business of Baht 801 Million, representing a decrease from the second quarter of the year 2020 by Baht 15 Million or 1.8 percent. Revenue from O&M services of the Purple Line Project was as stated in the agreement. Farebox revenue from the MRT Blue Line Project decreased significantly from the COVID-19 effect resulted to the decrease in ridership. As a result, average ridership for this quarter was at 119,100 trips per day, and the average ridership per working day was at 146,400 trips per day representing a decrease from the same quarter of the previous year by 10.6 percent and 9.7 percent, respectively. The average daily farebox revenue for this quarter was at Baht 3.4 Million. Cost of Rail business consisted of costs of farebox, O&M cost and amortization of intangible asset under concession agreement of the MRT Blue Line Project. The cost was at Baht 1,165 Million, representing a decrease from the same quarter of the previous year by Baht 5 Million or 0.4 percent. 2

(Translation) Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited Management Discussion and Analysis for the Second Quarter of the Year 2021 3. Commercial Development business Commercial Development revenue was at Baht 199 Million, representing an increase from the second quarter of the year 2020 by Baht 32 Million or 19.2 percent from the increase in advertising, space rental and telecommunication revenue. Cost of Commercial Development business was at Baht 73 Million representing an increase from the same quarter of the previous year by Baht 6 Million or 9.0 percent. Financial Position (Unit: Million Baht) Total assets Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 115,632 113,616 115,632 113,616 120000 4,954 5,044 7,474 Current assets 13,734 Long-term investments 16,886 15,841 90000 Asset under concession 31,891 31,702 agreement of Expressway 70,409 61,848 60000 Asset under concession 53,545 51,992 agreement of MRT Blue Line 30000 37,749 38,034 Other non-current assets 8,356 9,037 0 30 Jun 21 31 Dec 20 30 Jun 21 31 Dec 20 Current liabilities Non-current liabilities Shareholders' equity As at June 30, 2021, the Company and its subsidiaries had total assets amounted to Baht 115,632 Million, representing an increase by Baht 2,016 Million or 1.8 percent when compared with total assets as at December 31, 2020 mainly from the increase in prepaid project remuneration in accordance to the concession agreement and the fair value adjustment of long-term investments. Total liabilities amounted to Baht 77,883 Million, representing an increase by Baht 2,301 Million or 3.0 percent from the issuance of debentures and the withdrawal of loans. Total shareholders'equity amounted to Baht 37,749 Million, representing a net decrease by Baht 285 Million or 0.7 percent substantially from the dividend payment amounted of Baht 1,529 Million, whereas, for the six-month period of the year 2021, net profit was at Baht 506 Million and the fair value adjustment of long-term investments increased by Baht 779 Million. Cash Flows As at June 30, 2021, the Company and its subsidiaries had cash and cash equivalents amounting to Baht 1,620 Million, representing an increase from the end of the year 2020 by Baht 6 Million. 3

(Translation) Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited Management Discussion and Analysis for the Second Quarter of the Year 2021 (Unit: Million Baht) Description 2nd Quarter 2021 2020 Net cash flows operating activities 1,649 2,434 Net cash flows investing activities (1,081) (2,833) Net cash flows financing activities (562) 2,161 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 6 1,762 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 1,614 704 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 1,620 2,466 In the second quarter of the year 2021, cash from operating activities was at Baht 1,649 Million, representing a decrease from the same quarter of the previous year due to revenue decline from the effect of COVID-19. Cash used in investing activities mainly resulted from payment for improvement of the M&E equipment of the MRT Blue Line Project in the amount of Baht 689 Million, payment for improvement of the expressway in the amount of Baht 503 Million, payment for fixed assets for the operation in the amount of Baht 37 Million, investment in subsidiary in the amount of Baht 123 Million, and dividend income in the amount of Baht 271 Million. Cash used in financing activities resulted from the launch of debentures and the withdrawal of loans in the amount of Baht 2,002 Million, interest payment and financial fee in the amount of Baht 1,035 Million, and dividend payment in the amount of Baht 1,529 Million. Significant Financial Ratios Description Unit 2nd Quarter 2021 2020 Net Profit Margin ratio (NPM) % 7.46 5.51 Return on Equity ratio (ROE) % 5.09 5.46 Return on Total Assets ratio (ROA) % 1.80 2.07 Debt to Equity ratio (D/E) Time 1.86 1.84 Net Interest Bearing Debt to Equity ratio (Net IBD/E) Time 1.59 1.55 Although the Company's revenue decreased from the COVID-19 effect, the effectiveness of cost management resulted to the increase of Net Profit Margin ratio when compared with the same quarter of the previous year, however, ROE and ROA declined from the decrease in net profit. D/E ratio increased from the issuance of debentures and the withdrawal of loans, but still lower than 2.5 times as stated in loan and debenture agreement. 4

(Translation) Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited Management Discussion and Analysis for the Second Quarter of the Year 2021 5