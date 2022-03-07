Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEM   TH6999010007

BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public : Right adjustment of BEM28C2203A

03/07/2022 | 06:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
07 Mar 2022 18:15:31
Headline
Right adjustment of BEM28C2203A
Symbol
BEM28C2203A
Source
MACQ
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject                                  : Adjustment
Symbol                                   : BEM28C2203A
The Full name                            : DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON BANGKOK 
EXPRESSWAY AND METRO  PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY MACQUARIE SECURITIES
(THAILAND) LIMITED LAST TRADING IN MARCH 2022 # A
Before Exercise Price (THB/share)        : 10.70
After Exercise Price (THB/share)         : 10.60
Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :   : 2.20 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :    : 2.17941 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio          : 0.45884
(Calculate)
The reason for adjustment                : To ensure that the benefits of the 
Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to
formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant
issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event
 are as follows:
 - dividend payment
Effective Date                           : 08-Mar-2022
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr. Noppadon Duangthipnest
Information
Position                                 : Director

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Bangkok Expressway and Metro pcl published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 11:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:40aBANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC : Right adjustment of BEM28C2203A
PU
06:10aBANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC : Right adjustment of BEM11C2205A
PU
05:59aBANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC : Right adjustment of BEM19C2203A
PU
05:59aBANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC : Right adjustment of BEM19C2205A
PU
05:49aBANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC : Right adjustment of BEM08C2207A
PU
03/04BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC : Disclosure of agenda in details for the 2022 Annual ..
PU
03/04BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC : The Agenda for the meeting
PU
03/04BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC : Table of contents
PU
03/04SUPPORTING INFORMATION FOR AGENDA 4 : To consider and approve the appropriation of profit ..
PU
03/04SUPPORTING INFORMATION FOR AGENDA 2 : Financial Summary 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14 823 M 453 M 453 M
Net income 2022 3 105 M 94,9 M 94,9 M
Net Debt 2022 67 150 M 2 053 M 2 053 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,3x
Yield 2022 1,61%
Capitalization 135 B 4 113 M 4 113 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
EV / Sales 2023 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 233
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 8,80 THB
Average target price 9,95 THB
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Plew Trivisvavet Chairman & Chairman-Executive Board
Panan Tosuwanthaworn Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Vites Techangam Deputy Managing Director-Technology & E-Business
Phakpoom Thaweewittayarut Secretary & Deputy MD-Administration
Chetta Thanajaro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.14%4 113
TRANSURBAN GROUP-8.90%28 405
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.91%8 017
YUEXIU TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED5.63%6 130
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-7.08%4 531
GRUPO CCR S.A.-2.50%4 516