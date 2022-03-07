Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public : Right adjustment of BEM28C2203A
Full Detailed News
Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW
Subject : Adjustment
Symbol : BEM28C2203A
The Full name : DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON BANGKOK
EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY MACQUARIE SECURITIES
(THAILAND) LIMITED LAST TRADING IN MARCH 2022 # A
Before Exercise Price (THB/share) : 10.70
After Exercise Price (THB/share) : 10.60
Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : : 2.20 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : : 2.17941 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio : 0.45884
(Calculate)
The reason for adjustment : To ensure that the benefits of the
Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to
formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant
issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event
are as follows:
- dividend payment
Effective Date : 08-Mar-2022
Authorized Persons to Disclose : Mr. Noppadon Duangthipnest
Information
Position : Director
