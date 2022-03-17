Bangkok Land Public : Shareholders meeting's resolution
03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Date/Time
17 Mar 2022 17:40:33
Headline
Shareholders meeting's resolution
Symbol
BLAND
Source
BLAND
Full Detailed News
Shareholders meeting's resolution
Subject : Shareholders meeting's resolution
Shareholder's meeting date : 17-Mar-2022
Meeting's resolution : Accordingly approved with board's
resolution
