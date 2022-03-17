Log in
    BLAND   TH0285A10Z09

BANGKOK LAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BLAND)
  Report
Bangkok Land Public : Shareholders meeting's resolution

03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Date/Time
17 Mar 2022 17:40:33
Headline
Shareholders meeting's resolution
Symbol
BLAND
Source
BLAND
Full Detailed News 
                Shareholders meeting's resolution

Subject                                  : Shareholders meeting's resolution
Shareholder's meeting date               : 17-Mar-2022
Meeting's resolution                     : Accordingly approved with board's 
resolution
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Bangkok Land pcl published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 10:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 117 M 93,2 M 93,2 M
Net income 2021 -801 M -24,0 M -24,0 M
Net cash 2021 1 951 M 58,4 M 58,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,6x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 17 526 M 524 M 524 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
EV / Sales 2021 5,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shui Pang Kanjanapas Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Ausakoon Srisanyanon Finance Manager
Sui Hung Kanjanapas Chairman
Prapan Ruangvatasin Manager-Information Technology
Supavat Saicheua Independent Non-Executive Director