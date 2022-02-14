Bangkok Land Public : The amendment of the Company's obectives and the determination of the date of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting no. 1/2022
02/14/2022 | 10:13am EST
14 Feb 2022 18:52:18
The amendment of the Company's obectives and the determination of the date of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting no. 1/2022
BLAND
BLAND
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Extra-General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 14-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 17-Mar-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the : 28-Feb-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 25-Feb-2022
Significant agenda item :
- 1. To consider and adopt of the minute of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders No.49
2. To consider and approve of the amendment of the Company's objectives and the
amendment to Clause 3. of the Memorandum of Association, to be in accordance
with the amendment of the Company's objectives.
3. To consider other matters (if any).
Venue of the meeting : Bangkok Land Public Company Limited
through electronic meeting (E-Meeting)
