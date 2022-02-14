Bangkok Land Public : The amendment of the Company's obectives and the determination of the date of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting no. 1/2022

Schedule of Shareholders' meeting Subject : Schedule of Extra-General Meeting of Shareholders Date of Board resolution : 14-Feb-2022 Shareholder's meeting date : 17-Mar-2022 Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 14 : 00 Record date for the right to attend the : 28-Feb-2022 meeting Ex-meeting date : 25-Feb-2022 Significant agenda item : - 1. To consider and adopt of the minute of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No.49 2. To consider and approve of the amendment of the Company's objectives and the amendment to Clause 3. of the Memorandum of Association, to be in accordance with the amendment of the Company's objectives. 3. To consider other matters (if any). Venue of the meeting : Bangkok Land Public Company Limited through electronic meeting (E-Meeting) ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.