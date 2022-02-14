Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Bangkok Land Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLAND   TH0285A10Z09

BANGKOK LAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BLAND)
  Report
SummaryNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bangkok Land Public : The amendment of the Company's obectives and the determination of the date of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting no. 1/2022

02/14/2022 | 10:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
14 Feb 2022 18:52:18
Headline
The amendment of the Company's obectives and the determination of the date of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting no. 1/2022
Symbol
BLAND
Source
BLAND
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Extra-General Meeting of 
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 14-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 17-Mar-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 28-Feb-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 25-Feb-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - 1. To consider and adopt of the minute of Annual General Meeting of 
Shareholders No.49
2. To consider and approve of the amendment of the Company's objectives and the 
amendment to Clause 3. of the Memorandum of Association, to be in accordance
with the amendment of the Company's objectives.
3. To consider other matters (if any).
Venue of the meeting                     : Bangkok Land Public Company Limited 
through electronic meeting (E-Meeting)
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Bangkok Land pcl published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 15:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANGKOK LAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
10:13aBANGKOK LAND PUBLIC : The amendment of the Company's obectives and the determination of th..
PU
2021Bangkok Land Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and..
CI
2021Bangkok Land Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
2021Bangkok Land Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Ma..
CI
2021Bangkok Land Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ende..
CI
2020Bangkok Land Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter End..
CI
2020Tranche Update on Bangkok Land Public Company Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced o..
CI
2020Bangkok Land Public Company Limited's Equity Buyback announced on March 4, 2020, has ex..
CI
2020Bangkok Land Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
2020Bangkok Land Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Ma..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 117 M 95,4 M 95,4 M
Net income 2021 -801 M -24,5 M -24,5 M
Net cash 2021 1 951 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,6x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 18 394 M 563 M 563 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
EV / Sales 2021 5,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shui Pang Kanjanapas Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Ausakoon Srisanyanon Finance Manager
Sui Hung Kanjanapas Chairman
Prapan Ruangvatasin Manager-Information Technology
Supavat Saicheua Independent Non-Executive Director