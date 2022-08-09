Bangkok Post Public : Progress report on resolving the revocation and financial situation

- Translation -

Ref: 014/2022

9 August 2022

Subject Progress report on resolving the revocation and financial situation Bangkok Post Public Company Limited To The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand 93 Ratchadaphisek Road, Dindaeng, Dindaeng Bangkok 10400

As the Bangkok Post Public Company Limited ("the Company") has been granted to report to The Stock Exchange of Thailand on the progress of resolving the revocation and the Company's financial situation, the Company would like to report for the second quarter of the year 2022 as follows:

1. Debt restructuring

Interest on loans for the second quarter of 2022 has been significantly reduced to 4.6 million Baht or 58.9 percent comparing to last year.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company have total outstanding debts with the only one lender of short term loan at 156.4 million Baht and major shareholder at 185 million Baht respectively. It should be noted that the Company has been able to repay the loans and interest on time.

2. Controlling cost and unnecessary expenses

During the second of quarter of 2022, the company has continuously tried to control costs and expenses. From the overall economic slowdown as a result of the crisis situation from Covid-19 virus, due to the cost and expense control, If excluding staffs compensation

million baht from restructure organization, total cost will be 88.2 million baht decreased

million baht the same period last year or 0.8 percent. The second of quarter of 2022 decreased loss to 71.7 million Baht or 68.0 percent from the previous year. Raising business competency

The Company has continuously improved to increase effectiveness and efficiency in various operational areas, such as, improving product quality and services, sales and marketing promotion, adjusting business operations in order to be able to meet consumers' needs and compete with the rapidly changing competitors and technology. So, total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 above last year 12.2 million baht or 12.3 percent