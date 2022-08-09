Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Bangkok Post Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    POST   TH0078010Y07

BANGKOK POST PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(POST)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2021-05-16
1.100 THB   +7.84%
05/09Bangkok Post Public Company Limited Appoints Mr. Charoon Intachan as Member of the Audit Committee
CI
04/29BANGKOK POST PUBLIC : Resignation of Director and Audit Committee Member
PU
04/29Bangkok Post Public Company Limited Announces the Resignation of John Thompson as Director and Audit Committee Member
CI
Bangkok Post Public : Progress report on resolving the revocation and financial situation

08/09/2022 | 09:36am EDT
- Translation -

Ref: 014/2022

9 August 2022

Subject

Progress report on resolving the revocation and financial situation

Bangkok Post Public Company Limited

To

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

93 Ratchadaphisek Road, Dindaeng, Dindaeng

Bangkok 10400

As the Bangkok Post Public Company Limited ("the Company") has been granted to report to The Stock Exchange of Thailand on the progress of resolving the revocation and the Company's financial situation, the Company would like to report for the second quarter of the year 2022 as follows:

1. Debt restructuring

Interest on loans for the second quarter of 2022 has been significantly reduced to 4.6 million Baht or 58.9 percent comparing to last year.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company have total outstanding debts with the only one lender of short term loan at 156.4 million Baht and major shareholder at 185 million Baht respectively. It should be noted that the Company has been able to repay the loans and interest on time.

2. Controlling cost and unnecessary expenses

During the second of quarter of 2022, the company has continuously tried to control costs and expenses. From the overall economic slowdown as a result of the crisis situation from Covid-19 virus, due to the cost and expense control, If excluding staffs compensation

  1. million baht from restructure organization, total cost will be 88.2 million baht decreased
  1. million baht the same period last year or 0.8 percent. The second of quarter of 2022 decreased loss to 71.7 million Baht or 68.0 percent from the previous year.
    1. Raising business competency

The Company has continuously improved to increase effectiveness and efficiency in various operational areas, such as, improving product quality and services, sales and marketing promotion, adjusting business operations in order to be able to meet consumers' needs and compete with the rapidly changing competitors and technology. So, total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 above last year 12.2 million baht or 12.3 percent

  1. Feasibility study of new business and expansion of customer base in existing
    business

The Company has studied the possibility of investing in new businesses related to the company's business as well as expanding sales channels that will help generate revenue. In addition, the Company also plans to use the strengths of the Company from being the only English news media producer in Thailand to expand the customer base in the business sector that is a group of foreign or Thai entrepreneurs doing business with foreign countries and government agencies, both Thai and foreign.

Please kindly be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Vasint Chotirawi

(Mr. Vasint Chotirawi)

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

