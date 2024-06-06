Bangladesh Building Systems Ltd. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of pre-engineered steel building (PEB). The Company deals with pre-engineered steel buildings, such as factories, warehouses, hall rooms, workshops, aircraft hangers, office buildings, commercial showrooms, distribution centers, supermarkets, restaurants, and residential buildings. The Company' products are used primarily to strengthen, support, and connect joints in Industrial and commercial construction projects. The Company provides a range of services, including design, consultancy, manufacturing, and erection. It has capacity to produce approximately 15,000 metric tons of steel building products with an installation of 40,00,000 square feet. Its factory is situated at Jaina Bazar, Dhaka Mymensingh Highway, Telehate, Sreepur, Gazipur. It also offers after-sales services.