Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bango plc    BGO   GB00B0BRN552

BANGO PLC

(BGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bango : How IDFA consent changes present new opportunities for app m...

02/11/2021 | 05:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Apple is rolling out a fundamental change to the way they allow apps to track users, you must now explicitly opt-in. This was announced last year and sent a shudder through anyone involved in app marketing.

Users must explicitly opt-in to allow apps to track them, marking a reverse to the user having to explicitly opt-out. App marketers argue that this will make ads less relevant because personalization is not allowed until a user opts-in, for example I don't want to see ads on garden furniture because my main interest is cycling and I live in an apartment! Apple argues this is a major step towards their goal of protecting users' privacy. Business cynics may think this is actually designed to move Apple a step closer to creating its own ad ecosystem.

Whatever the reasons and whatever the outcomes, this does present an opportunity. These changes are inevitable and going ahead. Many companies, Facebook being the highest profile, are lobbying Apple to reconsider but in the meantime app marketers still need to forge ahead with user acquisition. So why not use this as a catalyst to change your strategy and focus on the users that really matter - payers - and those that are unaffected by these changes - Android users. It's true that iOS users are valuable but what if there was a way to mitigate the loss of reaching them?

By focusing on payers you can increase the conversion rate from install to payers inside your app. This is the approach many app marketers are adopting for 2021 and beyond. They see the reach of iOS users decreasing in the Facebook audiences they create so they are partnering with Bango to produce optimized Facebook audiences that allow highly focussed targeting of payers, which compensate for the loss in reaching iOS users.

Bango processes billions of dollars of app payments every year largely, but not exclusively, from Android users. These users are likely to pay and remain unaffected by the IDFA consent changes being rolled out.

Try a Bango Audience in your next Facebook campaign

'By focusing on payers you can increase the conversion rate from install to payers inside your app.'

Disclaimer

Bango plc published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 10:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANGO PLC
02/10BANGO : How IDFA consent changes present new opportunities for app m...
PU
02/08BANGO : Three minutes with Tamalaki Games
PU
02/02BANGO : Verizon increases post-paid subscriber additions by 75% in o...
PU
01/26PURCHASE BEHAVIOR TARGETING : Facebook's best kept marketing ...
PU
01/22BANGO : Liberum Starts Bango With Buy Call
MT
01/19BANGO : merchants can now reach 1.5bn more people
PU
01/19BANGO : Merchants can now reach 1.5bn more people through Bango
PU
01/18BANGO : reveal ‘solid results' with record revenue...
PU
2020BANGO : What does 2021 have in store for the world of app marketing?
PU
2020BANGO : Three minutes with Curio
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12,0 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net income 2020 -0,80 M -1,11 M -1,11 M
Net cash 2020 4,91 M 6,80 M 6,80 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 154 M 214 M 214 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales 2021 9,99x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart BANGO PLC
Duration : Period :
Bango plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 242,50 GBX
Last Close Price 206,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,22%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Douglas Larbey Chief Executive Officer
Carolyn Ann Rand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Raymond Anderson Executive Chairman
Gianluca Cristian D'Agostino Independent Non-Executive Director
Nancy Cruickshank Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANGO PLC23.72%214
SNAP INC.25.03%94 420
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.22.09%8 052
GRUBHUB INC.-6.11%6 468
MOMO INC.30.23%3 780
DENA CO., LTD.13.97%2 473
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ