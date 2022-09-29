|
Bango : Interim Results Presentation for the 6 months ended 30 June 2022
1H2022 Results
Paul Larbey, CEO
Matt Garner, CFO
© 2022 Bango PLC | bangoinvestor.com
1H22 Financial Highlights
|
Revenue
|
+9%
|
EUS
|
+16%
|
1H22: $10.79M
|
1H22: $2.09B
|
(1H21: $9.90M)
|
|
(1H21: $1.80B)
|
|
Annual Recurring Revenue
|
30 June 22: $3.41M
|
3.5x
|
(31 Dec 21: $0.97M)
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
1H22: $2.85M
|
Flat
|
(1H21: $2.78M)
|
2
© 2022 Bango PLC | bangoinvestor.com
1H2022 operational highlights
Payments
Audiences
Bango plc
-
New platform license deals with T-Mobile US
-
24 new merchant customers added to Bango Platform
-
Post Period - additional platform agreement with NTT Docomo
-
New customer wins including Adidas, Hard Rock and, Marvel Games Publisher, Kabam
-
Awarded Meta 'badged' partner status
-
New platform added allowing Audiences to be shared on SnapChat
-
Record employee engagement score of 83%
-
Post period - acquisition of the global payments business of NTT Docomo
-
Multiple award wins and nominations
3
© 2022 Bango PLC | bangoinvestor.com
Bango award nominations
4
© 2022 Bango PLC | bangoinvestor.com
Bango strategy - the virtuous circle
-
Bango Payments - driving transaction volumes through the platform generating masses of data
-
Bango Audiences - utilizing payment data to create a marketing tool that makes us indispensable to online merchants
-
The more payment data Bango processes, the more effective and valuable Audiences becomes
-
Marketing that generates more purchase activity produces more data insights, which continuously improves marketing effectiveness
© 2022 Bango PLC | bangoinvestor.com
More effective
marketing
Developers &
merchants thrive
|
More payment
|
More paying
|
insights
|
users
More payments
processed
Payment providers
thrive
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Bango plc published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 06:23:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|Analyst Recommendations on BANGO PLC
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
27,0 M
29,0 M
29,0 M
|Net income 2022
|
-22,3 M
-24,0 M
-24,0 M
|Net cash 2022
|
5,80 M
6,24 M
6,24 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-6,83x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
149 M
160 M
160 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|5,29x
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,35x
|Nbr of Employees
|88
|Free-Float
|63,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BANGO PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|195,00 GBX
|Average target price
|298,33 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|53,0%