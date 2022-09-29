Advanced search
    BGO   GB00B0BRN552

BANGO PLC

(BGO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-28 am EDT
195.00 GBX   -1.27%
02:24aBango : Interim Results Presentation for the 6 months ended 30 June 2022
PU
09/28Movistar Mexico and Bango Boost Mobile Payments in Latin America with Direct Carrier Billing
CI
08/31Bango : acquires Docomo Digital
PU
Bango : Interim Results Presentation for the 6 months ended 30 June 2022

09/29/2022 | 02:24am EDT
29 September 2022

1H2022 Results

Paul Larbey, CEO

Matt Garner, CFO

© 2022 Bango PLC | bangoinvestor.com

1H22 Financial Highlights

Revenue

+9%

EUS

+16%

1H22: $10.79M

1H22: $2.09B

(1H21: $9.90M)

(1H21: $1.80B)

Annual Recurring Revenue

30 June 22: $3.41M

3.5x

(31 Dec 21: $0.97M)

EBITDA

1H22: $2.85M

Flat

(1H21: $2.78M)

2

© 2022 Bango PLC | bangoinvestor.com

1H2022 operational highlights

Payments

Audiences

Bango plc

  • New platform license deals with T-Mobile US
  • 24 new merchant customers added to Bango Platform
  • Post Period - additional platform agreement with NTT Docomo
  • New customer wins including Adidas, Hard Rock and, Marvel Games Publisher, Kabam
  • Awarded Meta 'badged' partner status
  • New platform added allowing Audiences to be shared on SnapChat
  • Record employee engagement score of 83%
  • Post period - acquisition of the global payments business of NTT Docomo
  • Multiple award wins and nominations

3

© 2022 Bango PLC | bangoinvestor.com

Bango award nominations

4

© 2022 Bango PLC | bangoinvestor.com

Bango strategy - the virtuous circle

  • Bango Payments - driving transaction volumes through the platform generating masses of data
  • Bango Audiences - utilizing payment data to create a marketing tool that makes us indispensable to online merchants
  • The more payment data Bango processes, the more effective and valuable Audiences becomes
  • Marketing that generates more purchase activity produces more data insights, which continuously improves marketing effectiveness

© 2022 Bango PLC | bangoinvestor.com

More effective

marketing

Developers &

merchants thrive

More payment

More paying

insights

users

More payments

processed

Payment providers

thrive

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bango plc published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 06:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27,0 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net income 2022 -22,3 M -24,0 M -24,0 M
Net cash 2022 5,80 M 6,24 M 6,24 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 149 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,29x
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart BANGO PLC
Duration : Period :
Bango PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 195,00 GBX
Average target price 298,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Douglas Larbey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matthew Jonathan Garner Chief Financial Officer & Director
Raymond Anderson Executive Chairman
William Eric Peacock Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Frank Bury Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGO PLC0.00%160
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-38.53%337 190
NETFLIX, INC.-59.30%99 774
PROSUS N.V.-25.61%72 191
AIRBNB, INC.-36.11%68 023
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-33.13%54 586