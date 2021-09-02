Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bango plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGO   GB00B0BRN552

BANGO PLC

(BGO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/02 11:01:54 am
208.2666 GBX   -1.06%
11:12aBANGO : The rise of purchase behavior targeting
PU
08/27BANGO : benefits from app store choice
PU
08/23BANGO : Alternative Payments – Why there is no need to pick a winner…
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bango : The rise of purchase behavior targeting

09/02/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2 September 2021- Rebecca Jamieson

Traditionally, digital marketing teams have measured themselves against social media linked KPIs. Earlier this year, Bango conducted research that showed the board room is becoming disillusioned with these 'performance metrics' and is keen to see results beyond 'clicks', 'likes' and 'retweets'. They want evidence their marketing budgets are having an impact on the bottom line - and who can blame them?

The report was titled 'Bored to Death' and has been widely covered by Forbes, Techcrunch, Venturebeat and New Media Age among others.

What's more, in the past month we have seen our research backed up by two industry heavyweights. First, Forrester Research reported their own research that confirms Bango's findings. CMOs must connect their investments with direct business benefits, the report argued, following in the footsteps of Bango's research.

Now, LinkedIn has decided that focusing advertising on buyer intent is vital, because most online advertising is seen by browsers that are not in buying mode, and many never will be.

However, if a correlation between marketing spend and acquiring payers could be established, 77% of the CEOs we surveyed said they would be happy to allocate more budget to online marketing activities.

At Bango, we are pioneering purchase behavior targeting as the correct method of driving revenue outcomes from digital marketing campaigns. When there is a way of directly accessing known payers, it becomes difficult to justify why marketing spend should be allocated elsewhere. It seems the voice of the board room is getting louder, and the rest of the world is starting to join the purchase behavior targeting parade.

Disclaimer

Bango plc published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 15:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANGO PLC
11:12aBANGO : The rise of purchase behavior targeting
PU
08/27BANGO : benefits from app store choice
PU
08/23BANGO : Alternative Payments – Why there is no need to pick a winner&helli..
PU
08/12BANGO : Easy come, easy go – Why short attention spans are for...
PU
08/12BANGO : Key growth trends in subscription bundling partnerships #4
PU
07/20UA CASE STUDY : 50% increase in D7 ROAS for social casino games
PU
07/20BANGO : Employee engagement surveys – what's in it for the Employer?
PU
07/16PROACTIVE INVESTORS VIDEO : Bango release strong H1 Trading U...
PU
07/15Trading Update and Notice of Interim Results
GL
07/15FTSE 100 Falls as Oil Stocks Drop; Experian Gains
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANGO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14,7 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 7,19 M 9,91 M 9,91 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 160 M 220 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 8,10x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart BANGO PLC
Duration : Period :
Bango plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 210,50 GBX
Average target price 260,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Managers and Directors
Paul Douglas Larbey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matthew Jonathan Garner Chief Financial Officer & Director
Raymond Anderson Executive Chairman
Gianluca Cristian D'Agostino Independent Non-Executive Director
Nancy Cruickshank Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGO PLC26.43%220
SNAP INC.48.13%116 947
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
ANGI INC.-21.11%5 249
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-59.54%4 635
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-49.97%4 575