BANGO PLC

(BGO)
Bango celebrates partnership with Dropbox on synergy offering

02/21/2023 | 09:18am EST
(Alliance News) - Bango PLC on Tuesday said that it has signed a new partnership with Dropbox Ltd, a cloud storage service that allows users to backup and sync files across multiple devices.

The Cambridge, UK-based mobile commerce company said that Dropbox would be able to grow its user base through the partnership, by offering its subscription product through a global network of telecom operators that have adopted the Bango Platform to deliver third-party offers.

"Market leaders look to Bango to scale their partnerships with key operators which helps them to reach new, paying customers everywhere. Dropbox has incredibly high user engagement and retention, making it a natural choice for telecom operators as the need for cloud storage and collaboration services increases," said Bango Chief Marketing Officer Anil Malhotra.

Bango shares were trading 0.9% higher at 252.26 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

