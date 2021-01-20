Bango : merchants can now reach 1.5bn more people

20 January 2021- Anil Malhorta

Today Bango announced a new partnership with TPAY Mobile, which opens-up a market of 1.5 billion people for Bango-connected merchants. TPAY Mobile has built extensive coverage across Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, which are fast growing and distinctly 'mobile first' areas of the world. This additional access to customers is now part of the Bango ecosystem and is available to merchant partners through their existing Bango API connection.

Many of the countries that are opened-up through this partnership have been comparatively complex to develop in the past. This partnership fast-tracks access to the region for Bango and our partners, providing local presence, regional expertise and regulatory know-how, along with the ability to collect and settle funds and a range of other capabilities that will generate significant new opportunities for growth.

Bango achieved early success in the Middle East and Africa, with Google, Amazon, Samsung and Microsoft business launched in several countries for mobile wallets and carrier billing. To scale successfully across this vast region requires localization of business processes and adoption of local regulations. The goal of building globally and operating locally can now be realized through this strategic partnership.

Clearly very advantageous for Bango payments and resale growth, the partnership also creates new opportunities for data monetization. A variety of valuable new Bango Audiences will become available through data partnerships established by TPAY in the region. Campaigns using purchase behavior targeting gain a higher ROI for merchants, which is particularly important in developing markets where purchase behavior is different.

TPAY has successfully brought leading regional developers and content providers to market, providing payment coverage in local markets. As these merchants grow, they will benefit from access to the Bango Platform to reach customers worldwide. Global players who have been early entrants into the region working with TPAY - for example Unity, Huawei, PUBG and Tencent - can now capitalize on the Bango Platform to expand into other parts of the world. These merchants will also be able to actively market to paying subscribers using Bango Audiences as TPAY MOBILE become the latest channel partner for Bango Audiences.

TPAY has grown to be the regional leader through relentless investment in technology and commercial relationships to unlock the value of digital commerce and financial inclusion across MEA and Turkey. It has many characteristics in common with Bango and understands how partnerships work to the advantage of its customers. Bango welcomes TPAY and its partners to the Bango Circle and looks forward to thriving together in the coming years.

Commenting on today's announcement, Bango CEO Paul Larbey said: 'This partnership significantly increases the value of the digital commerce ecosystem for Bango customers. It accelerates access for Bango customers into many fast growth markets, and takes Bango closer to a key goal - to put people at the center of commerce by enabling financial inclusion for everyone.'