Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bango plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGO   GB00B0BRN552

BANGO PLC

(BGO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/09 08:01:51 am
214 GBX   --.--%
08:19aBANGO  : How app purchases can help marketers target campaigns
PU
06/01BANGO  : AGM – Shareholder questions
PU
05/27BANGO  : The evolution of carrier billing – from DCB to BOBO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bango : How app purchases can help marketers target campaigns

06/09/2021 | 08:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Take the guesswork out of marketing with Purchase Behavior Targeting
  • General spending dipped by 12% in December 20, spiking by 50% in January 21
  • Books and reference were the most popular app category with a 171% increase in purchases
  • Spending in education apps increased by 102%
  • Spending on fitness apps increased by 58%

People are predictable. Yes, it's true. We are all creatures of habit and although that might make us sound a little boring, our predictability is a marketer's dream. Especially when it comes to targeting campaigns.

Tracking people's app-based spending habits is a great way to know what they will buy next, telling marketers who they need to aim their marketing efforts at and when.

This tactic is called Purchase Behavior Targeting and is the secret to campaigns with higher conversions rates and increased revenue.

Purchase Behavior Targeting has been offered by other providers such as Facebook for years, but with only first party data from which to draw insights, the targeting was limited.

Access to third party data amplifies the power of Purchase Behavior Targeting, allowing for more reliable insights and this is exactly what we offer through Bango Marketplace.

Built on data from our payments platform, we analyze $bns of consumer spending across major app providers. This data offers valuable insight into the purchase behaviors of millions of users, providing marketers the information they need to accurately target campaigns towards the right audiences at the right time.

For example, our payments data showed that during the pandemic spending on fitness apps increased by 58%, as people turned to alternative methods to keep fit while the gyms were closed.

The data also showed that general spending dipped by 12% in December, only to spike by 50% in January as people looked to burn off the Christmas calories. We even know that consumers who download fitness apps spend on average $29 on them each year.

These insights allow marketers to target items like fitness equipment, running shoes, cycles, weights and clothing at people they know are already spending money on fitness apps and are therefore more likely to purchase related products.

But it's not just fitness. Bango has custom audiences to target campaigns built from purchase behavior for gaming, education, music, entertainment, travel and so much more to inform Purchase Behavior Targeting across a number of industries.

For example, we can tell you that the most popular app category in 2020 was e-books and reference, with a 171% increase in purchases over the year. This was closely followed by education, which saw a 102% increase in spending as home schooling became the norm.

Using these insights to inform targeting takes the guesswork out of marketing.

It's not enough to target campaigns towards people who have 'liked' a fitness influencer on social media. For real success, that has a definitive impact on the bottom line, marketers need to target products towards people they know are already investing in their fitness. It's a simple as that.

Ultimately, marketing only proves itself when people purchase your product. Bango Marketplace gives marketers the insights they need to target products towards those most willing to pay for them. Find out more about Bango Marketplace here and more info on Purchase Behavior Targeting here.

Disclaimer

Bango plc published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 12:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANGO PLC
08:19aBANGO  : How app purchases can help marketers target campaigns
PU
06/01BANGO  : AGM – Shareholder questions
PU
05/27BANGO  : The evolution of carrier billing – from DCB to BOBO
PU
05/26Buy now, pay later players tackle credit conundrum in Mideast's Gulf
RE
05/25Bango and Microsoft expand access to Xbox cloud gaming subscriptions across E..
GL
05/11BANGO  : and NTT DATA partner to expand payments across Asia
PU
05/06BANGO  : Boost your user acquisition with extra app store revenue
PU
04/28BOARD TO DEATH : CEO's lose faith in social marketing
PU
04/28BOARD TO DEATH : Why digital marketers fail to impress in the...
PU
04/27BANGO  : Key growth trends in subscription bundling partnerships
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14,7 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 7,19 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 162 M 229 M 230 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022 8,23x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart BANGO PLC
Duration : Period :
Bango plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 260,00 GBX
Last Close Price 214,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Douglas Larbey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matthew Jonathan Garner Chief Financial Officer & Director
Raymond Anderson Executive Chairman
Gianluca Cristian D'Agostino Independent Non-Executive Director
Nancy Cruickshank Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANGO PLC28.53%229
SNAP INC.20.13%91 638
ANGI INC.9.74%7 304
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-36.24%7 208
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-26.68%6 897
GRUBHUB INC.-16.53%5 787