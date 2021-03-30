Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bango plc    BGO   GB00B0BRN552

BANGO PLC

(BGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bango : Marketers can reach the ‘holy grail' of proven payers in sim...

03/30/2021 | 04:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bango announces the launch of the updated Bango Marketplace, giving app publishers and performance agencies a powerful way to target user acquisition campaigns based on purchase behavior that is not available anywhere else.

Targeting proven payers is the holy grail for app marketers. Bango Marketplace gives app marketers access to custom 'Audiences' of proven payers that focus their Facebook campaigns directly on the people most likely to buy.

Reach high spending payers in similar apps

Bango Audiences are based on the emerging science of purchase behavior targeting. Using these techniques, app marketers can individually tailor audiences to reach the most desirable segment of payers based on category, spending behavior and similar titles.

Where Facebook enables targeting based on interests like 'health and fitness apps', Bango Audiences enable targeting based on payers in specific meditation apps. App marketers can provide a list of titles to use in building an audience of payers, these tailored audiences are made available only to the individual users.

Target a broader range of app categories and geographies

With the Bango Marketplace updates, app marketers can now select from a broader range of app categories with the addition of Audiences focused at payers in health and fitness, social casino, interactive game apps and many more. The comprehensive set of standard Bango Audience app categories is continually being expanded along with more geographies. New Bango Audiences have been added that reach more payers in tier 1 geographies including USA, Japan and Europe. These are available to all users on Bango.ai.

'App marketers want to reach people who will become paying customers - purchase behavior targeting enables marketers to focus their marketing solely towards those audiences. When you know who buys, your targeting becomes much more valuable. The powerful combination of purchase behavior, app category and campaign region now available at bango.ai, laser focuses campaigns to best fit the individual app strategy and return the highest payer conversion. Don't forget that 5% of users generate over 80% of app revenues, with Bango Audiences you get straight to these elusive payers.'

Brett Orlanski, SVP Marketplace

Bango Audiences are trusted by an increasing number of app publishers and performance agencies in their UA campaigns to acquire a higher conversion of install to payer, including Nexon, Tec-Do, Zitga and Smule.

Disclaimer

Bango plc published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 08:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANGO PLC
04:21aBANGO  : Marketers can reach the ‘holy grail' of proven payers in sim...
PU
02:00aMarketers can reach the ‘holy grail' of proven payers in similar apps w..
GL
03/18BOOM LOGISTICS  : Secures Work on New South Wales Wind Farm
MT
03/16BANGO  : Final Results
BU
03/16ANNOUNCEMENT : Final Results
PU
03/16BANGO  : FY2020 Results video
PU
03/16BANGO  : 2020 Bango Annual Report and Sustainability Report
PU
03/15BANGO  : is carbon neutral!
PU
03/08BANGO  : 7 key growth trends in subscription bundling partnerships
PU
03/01BANGO  : Reach high spending payers in similar apps to yours
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14,7 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 7,19 M 9,89 M 9,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 161 M 222 M 221 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 8,16x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart BANGO PLC
Duration : Period :
Bango plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 242,50 GBX
Last Close Price 214,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,14%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Douglas Larbey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matthew Jonathan Garner Chief Financial Officer & Director
Raymond Anderson Executive Chairman
Gianluca Cristian D'Agostino Independent Non-Executive Director
Nancy Cruickshank Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANGO PLC28.53%237
SNAP INC.-1.00%96 139
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-16.34%11 217
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.2.69%8 316
GRUBHUB INC.-17.11%6 316
MOMO INC.2.79%3 563
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ