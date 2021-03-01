Log in
BANGO PLC

BANGO PLC

(BGO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/01 11:35:29 am
217 GBX   +4.33%
BANGO  : Reach high spending payers in similar apps to yours
05:05aBANGO  : Appoints New CFO
02/17BANGO  : Where's wallet?
Bango : Reach high spending payers in similar apps to yours

03/01/2021 | 11:32am EST
You've built your app, you're advertising it on Facebook and the downloads are rolling in. So why aren't you rolling in money?

Most users will never pay in apps. What if you could zoom in on the users that actually do?

Introducing Bango Audiences. The lens that brings new payers into focus.

They're the people we know have spent money in similar apps before and are likely to spend again.

Check out our new video to see how easy to get your ads straight to payers in similar apps to yours and drive more value from your ad spend.

Increase the conversion from install to payers by 2X. Run your Facebook ads straight to the people who are most likely to pay, because they're already payers in similar apps.

Bango Audiences are built by analyzing purchase behavior from billions of dollars of consumer app spending. App marketers focus their Facebook campaigns with these tailored audiences to get straight to the people most likely to buy.

Apply a Bango Audience to your Facebook campaign in just one-click. Browse Bango Audiences.

Bango plc published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 12,0 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net income 2020 -0,80 M -1,11 M -1,11 M
Net cash 2020 4,91 M 6,84 M 6,84 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 156 M 217 M 217 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 77,8%
Technical analysis trends BANGO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 242,50 GBX
Last Close Price 208,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,17%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Douglas Larbey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carolyn Ann Rand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Raymond Anderson Executive Chairman
Gianluca Cristian D'Agostino Independent Non-Executive Director
Nancy Cruickshank Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANGO PLC24.92%217
SNAP INC.31.14%99 035
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.13.26%7 473
GRUBHUB INC.-13.73%5 943
MOMO INC.13.47%3 293
DENA CO., LTD.14.03%2 428
