BANGO PLC    BGO

BANGO PLC

(BGO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/13 04:00:18 am
230 GBX   +0.88%
04:19aBANGO  : joins fast growth elite list
PU
04/12BANGO  : Key growth trends in subscription bundling partnerships
PU
04/08BANGO  : and Bharti Airtel partner to offer Amazon Prime Video ...
PU
Bango : joins fast growth elite list

04/13/2021 | 04:19am EDT
13 April 2021- Sukey Miller

Bango has been included in the inaugural 'Accelerate50 Awards' list for 2021, published by global data leader Dun & Bradstreet (D&B).

This recognises the UK's Top 50 fast-growth technology companies, which D&B identifies using its proprietary data analysis to verify the growth characteristics. In addition, it captures the views of industry veterans on the opportunities, growth drivers and long-term plans of each company and each market sector.

Commenting on the list, D&B President, International Neeraj Sahai remarked on how these businesses had prospered through the challenges of global lockdowns through a combination of business agility and investing in data to improve business performance. Sahai said: 'In this context, the Dun & Bradstreet Accelerate50 companies could play a significant role in paving the way for rapid economic growth through 2021 and beyond.'

'The world's most successful online businesses depend on Bango data insights to reach more customers with the products and services they want to buy. Winning a place on the elite Dun & Bradstreet Accelerate50 list endorses the success of the Bango strategy and recognition of the opportunities for continued, fast growth as consumer spending shifts ever more online'.

Ray Anderson, Executive Chair at Bango

Disclaimer

Bango plc published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 08:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
