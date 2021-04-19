Log in
UA CASE STUDY: NEXON gain 3.9X higher ROAS for mobile game l...

04/19/2021 | 04:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SUCCESS STORY

NEXON gained 3.9X higher ROAS after focussing their launch campaign for app COUNTER: SIDE with a Bango Audience of payers in similar core RPG apps in Korea.

'NEXON have increased ROAS and decreased CPI by targeting our campaigns with Bango Audiences.

Bango Audiences use purchase behavior targeting to get our ads straight to payers. This has proven to be a powerful tool in NEXON's paying user acquisition strategy which we are applying to an increasing range of titles and acquisition campaigns.'

LEE WOO CHANG. Team Manager - UA Team, Mobile Business Division, NEXON THEIR STORY

NEXON is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. Nexon currently has more than 50 live games on multiple platforms including mobile and available in more than 190 countries. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter.

They launched COUNTER: SIDE, a 2D strategic RPG published by NEXON for mobile. Players role-play as the boss of a private military company and lead their workers with superpowers to fight against various enemies. NEXON's UA team is highly focused on developing and perfecting NEXON's UA strategy and performance.

THEIR GOAL

To acquire users for the new game on a massive scale and establish a paying user base as quickly as possible, NEXON wanted to reach users who like the RPG genre with their UA launch campaign.

THEIR SOLUTION

For the COUNTER: SIDE launch campaign, NEXON used a Bango Audience to target their Facebook ads to payers in similar RPG apps.

THEIR SUCCESS

Compared to the campaigns NEXON targeted with Facebook's 'Interest Audience' for the RPG sub category, this 4 week campaign targeted with a Bango Audience achieved:

  • 3.9X higher ROAS
  • 3.6X higher LTV (ARPU)
  • 2.8X higher conversion rate
  • 25% lower CPI (Cost Per Install)
THEIR CONTINUED SUCCESS

NEXON have consistently been using Bango Audiences since launching COUNTER: SIDE to target their campaigns.

In January 2021, NEXON used a Bango Audience of RPG payers for a large-scale COUNTER: SIDE marketing campaign. The campaign was originally planned to use the Bango Audience for 2 weeks, however, due to its high performance, NEXON decided to extend this to more than 2 months.

Browse Bango Audiences at bango.ai

Focus your campaigns on users proven to pay in similar apps to yours. With nothing to install, set up your Facebook campaign with a Bango Audience of paying users and reap the rewards.

Disclaimer

Bango plc published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 08:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
