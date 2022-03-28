Log in
    BSBM   TH0824010001

BANGSAPHAN BARMILL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BSBM)
Bangsaphan Barmill Public : To Publication of Invitation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022 on the Company's Website

03/28/2022 | 06:21am EDT
Date/Time
28 Mar 2022 17:02:19
Headline
To Publication of Invitation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022 on the Company's Website
Symbol
BSBM
Source
BSBM
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Bangsaphan Barmill pcl published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 10:20:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 383 M 41,2 M 41,2 M
Net income 2021 72,1 M 2,15 M 2,15 M
Net cash 2021 673 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 502 M 44,7 M 44,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 31,1%
Chart BANGSAPHAN BARMILL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bangsaphan Barmill Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yeh Wen Lee Managing Director & Director
Sathit Kosinanondh Secretary, Deputy MD-Accounting & Finance
Taweesak Senanarong Chairman
Thavee Jatchavala Executive Deputy MD & Manager-Administration
Charin Hansuebsai Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGSAPHAN BARMILL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-14.10%45
NUCOR38.08%42 365
ARCELORMITTAL10.91%31 194
TATA STEEL LIMITED20.45%21 445
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.9.11%18 485
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.51.58%17 306