Bank al Etihad : Board Of Directors Decision-(UBSI)-2022-02-17

To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: BANK AL ETIHAD
ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 17-02-2022 11:48:31 AM
AM 11:48:31 2022-02-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Distributing Dividends
ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
BANK AL ETIHAD announces that its Board of Directors
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺬﺨﺘُﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺗﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻦﻋ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
approved on 17-02-2022 the recommendation to the
-:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ 2022-02-17
company's general assembly to:-
ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %10 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ
Distributing cash dividends equal to 10% of the
160000000 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
company's paid in capital 160000000 to shareholders
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: sora alayoub
sora alayoub :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
This decision is subject to the company's General
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻊﻀﺨﻳ
Assembly Approval
