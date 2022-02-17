Log in
    UBSI   JO1100711018

BANK AL ETIHAD

(UBSI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange - 02/15
1.78 JOD   +0.56%
05:16aBANK AL ETIHAD : Board Of Directors Decision-(UBSI)-2022-02-17
PU
02/01BANK AL ETIHAD : Trading (UBSI) 2022 02 01
PU
01/24BANK AL ETIHAD : Trading (UBSI) 2022 01 24
PU
Bank al Etihad : Board Of Directors Decision-(UBSI)-2022-02-17

02/17/2022 | 05:16am EST
BANK AL ETIHAD

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: BANK AL ETIHAD

ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 17-02-2022 11:48:31 AM

AM 11:48:31 2022-02-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Distributing Dividends

ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

BANK AL ETIHAD announces that its Board of Directors

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺬﺨﺘُﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺗﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻦﻋ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

approved on 17-02-2022 the recommendation to the

-:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ 2022-02-17

company's general assembly to:-

ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %10 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ

Distributing cash dividends equal to 10% of the

160000000 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

company's paid in capital 160000000 to shareholders

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: sora alayoub

sora alayoub :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

This decision is subject to the company's General

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻊﻀﺨﻳ

Assembly Approval

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Bank al-Etihad PSC published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 10:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 144 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2020 23,6 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net cash 2020 807 M 1 138 M 1 138 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 6,41%
Capitalization 285 M 402 M 402 M
EV / Sales 2019 -2,08x
EV / Sales 2020 -3,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 210
Free-Float 13,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nadia Helmi Hafez Al-Saeed Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Zeid Kamal Head-Finance
Issam Halim Jaris Salfiti Chairman
Amer Abulaila Head-Technology Department
Mohammad Bashir Mohammed Amin Burjaq Head-Central Operations Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK AL ETIHAD1.71%402
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.55%165 282
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.20%81 849
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK9.25%68 894
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED2.14%56 539
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)3.96%53 254