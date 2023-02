Bank al Etihad : Board Of Directors Decision-(UBSI)-2023-02-26

BANK AL ETIHAD announces that its Board of Directors

approved on 26-02-2023 the recommendation to the

Distributing cash dividends equal to 10% of the

company's paid in capital 160000000 to shareholders

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

Chairman of Board of Directors

This decision is subject to the company's General

BANK AL ETIHAD announces that its Board of Directors

approved on 26-02-2023 the increase of the company's

capital from 160000000 to 200000000 through:

Distributing 40,000,000 shares to the shareholders, each

according to his contribution

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

Chairman of Board of Directors

This decision is subject to the company's General