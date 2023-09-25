BANK AL ETIHAD
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: BANK AL ETIHAD
ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 25-09-2023 09:07:53 AM
AM 09:07:53 2023-09-25 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ
Kindly be informed that the legal member of LAFCO on
ﺔﻴﺒﻴﻠﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
21-09-2023 appointed Mr./Mrs. Ali Mahmoud Hassan
ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ 2023-09-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺔﻴﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ
Mohammed as his representative in the Board of
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ
Directors of the company.
. ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ
Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the
.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
representative.
Date of Appointment: 21-09-2023
2023-09-21 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: sora alayoub
sora alayoub :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
