Bank al Etihad : Disclosure (UBSI) 2022 01 23

BANK AL ETIHAD

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: BANK AL ETIHAD ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 20-01-2022 03:34:01 PM PM 03:34:01 2022-01-20 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Appointment of Mr. Mahmoud Tayseer Ahmed ﻥﺍﻭﺪﺑ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺮﻴﺴﻴﺗ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺖﻴﺒﺜﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Badwan

Appointing Mr. Mahmoud Tayseer Ahmed Badwan to the ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺔﻔﻴﻇﻮﺑ ﻥﺍﻭﺪﺑ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺮﻴﺴﻴﺗ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺖﻴﺒﺜﺗ

ﻪﺘﻔﻴﻇﻭ ﻡﺎﻬﻣ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻪﻓﺎﺿﻻﺎﺑ (ﻉﻭﺮﻔﻟﺍﻭ ﻪﺋﺰﺠﺘﻟﺍ)ﺍﺮﻓﻼﻟ ﻪﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ

position of managing banking services for individuals

ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟ ﻪﻄﺳﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻩﺮﻴﻐﺼﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻛ ﻪﻴﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ

(retail and branches), in addition to his current position as

ﺩﺍﺮﻓﻼﻟ ﻪﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻲﻔﻴﻇﻮﻟﺍ ﻩﺎﻤﺴﻣ

Head of the Small and Medium Enterprises Department,

ﻪﻄﺳﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻩﺮﻴﻐﺼﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍﻭ

so that his job title becomes Head of the Banking Services

Department for Individuals and Small and Medium

Enterprises

18-01-2022 18-01-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ