  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Bank al Etihad
  News
  Summary
    UBSI   JO1100711018

BANK AL ETIHAD

(UBSI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange - 01/20
1.82 JOD   -1.09%
Bank al Etihad : Disclosure (UBSI) 2022 01 23

01/23/2022 | 02:44am EST
BANK AL ETIHAD

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: BANK AL ETIHAD

ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 20-01-2022 03:34:01 PM

PM 03:34:01 2022-01-20 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Appointment of Mr. Mahmoud Tayseer Ahmed

ﻥﺍﻭﺪﺑ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺮﻴﺴﻴﺗ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺖﻴﺒﺜﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Badwan

Appointing Mr. Mahmoud Tayseer Ahmed Badwan to the

ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺔﻔﻴﻇﻮﺑ ﻥﺍﻭﺪﺑ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺮﻴﺴﻴﺗ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺖﻴﺒﺜﺗ

ﻪﺘﻔﻴﻇﻭ ﻡﺎﻬﻣ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻪﻓﺎﺿﻻﺎﺑ (ﻉﻭﺮﻔﻟﺍﻭ ﻪﺋﺰﺠﺘﻟﺍ)ﺍﺮﻓﻼﻟ ﻪﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ

position of managing banking services for individuals

ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟ ﻪﻄﺳﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻩﺮﻴﻐﺼﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻛ ﻪﻴﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ

(retail and branches), in addition to his current position as

ﺩﺍﺮﻓﻼﻟ ﻪﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻲﻔﻴﻇﻮﻟﺍ ﻩﺎﻤﺴﻣ

Head of the Small and Medium Enterprises Department,

ﻪﻄﺳﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻩﺮﻴﻐﺼﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍﻭ

so that his job title becomes Head of the Banking Services

Department for Individuals and Small and Medium

Enterprises

18-01-2022

18-01-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: sora alayoub

sora alayoub :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Bank al-Etihad PSC published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 07:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 144 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2020 23,6 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net cash 2020 807 M 1 139 M 1 139 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 6,41%
Capitalization 291 M 411 M 411 M
EV / Sales 2019 -2,08x
EV / Sales 2020 -3,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 210
Free-Float -
Chart BANK AL ETIHAD
Duration : Period :
Bank al Etihad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nadia Helmi Hafez Al-Saeed Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Zeid Kamal Head-Finance
Issam Halim Jaris Salfiti Chairman
Amer Abulaila Head-Technology Department
Mohammad Bashir Mohammed Amin Burjaq Head-Central Operations Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK AL ETIHAD4.00%411
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.07%162 732
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.17.55%82 072
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.90%67 815
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED2.18%56 954
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)7.97%55 309