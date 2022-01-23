Bank al Etihad : Disclosure (UBSI) 2022 01 23

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: BANK AL ETIHAD
ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 20-01-2022 03:34:01 PM
PM 03:34:01 2022-01-20 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Appointment of Mr. Mahmoud Tayseer Ahmed
ﻥﺍﻭﺪﺑ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺮﻴﺴﻴﺗ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺖﻴﺒﺜﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Badwan
Appointing Mr. Mahmoud Tayseer Ahmed Badwan to the
ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺔﻔﻴﻇﻮﺑ ﻥﺍﻭﺪﺑ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺮﻴﺴﻴﺗ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺖﻴﺒﺜﺗ
ﻪﺘﻔﻴﻇﻭ ﻡﺎﻬﻣ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻪﻓﺎﺿﻻﺎﺑ (ﻉﻭﺮﻔﻟﺍﻭ ﻪﺋﺰﺠﺘﻟﺍ)ﺍﺮﻓﻼﻟ ﻪﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ
position of managing banking services for individuals
ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟ ﻪﻄﺳﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻩﺮﻴﻐﺼﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻛ ﻪﻴﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ
(retail and branches), in addition to his current position as
ﺩﺍﺮﻓﻼﻟ ﻪﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻲﻔﻴﻇﻮﻟﺍ ﻩﺎﻤﺴﻣ
Head of the Small and Medium Enterprises Department,
ﻪﻄﺳﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻩﺮﻴﻐﺼﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍﻭ
so that his job title becomes Head of the Banking Services
Department for Individuals and Small and Medium
Enterprises
18-01-2022
18-01-2022
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: sora alayoub
sora alayoub :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
