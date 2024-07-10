BANK AL ETIHAD

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: BANK AL ETIHAD

ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 10-07-2024

2024-07-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Other Material Information

ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

BANK AL ETIHAD announces the occurrence of the

ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

following material event:

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ

Material Event

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Date of event: 02-07-2024

2024-07-02 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Material changes in the Company's credit rating, if any,

ﻱﺃﻭ ﺪﺟﻭ ﻥﺇ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻧﺎﻤﺘﺋﻻﺍ ﻒﻴﻨﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ

and changes thereto

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺃﺮﻄﻳ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ

With reference to the above subject matter, kindly note on

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ ،ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ

July 2nd ,2024 Rating agency "Capital Intelligence

"ﺲﻨﺠﻠﺘﻧﺍ ﻝﺎﺘﺑﺎﻛ "ﻲﻧﺎﻤﺘﺋﻻﺍ ﻒﻴﻨﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻟﺎﻛﻭ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ 2/7/2024

"upgraded Bank al Etihad long-term foreign currency

ﻚﻨﺒﻟ ﺔﻴﺒﻨﺟﻷﺍ ﺔﻠﻤﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻞﺟﻷﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻃ ﻲﻧﺎﻤﺘﺋﻻﺍ ﻒﻴﻨﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﻊﻓﺮﺑ

rating (LTFCR) to (BB-) with a stable outlook, following

ﻊﻓﺭ ﻊﻣ ﺎﻴﺷﺎﻤﺗ ، ﺓﺮﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺓﺮﻈﻧ ﻊﻣ (-BB) ﻰﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ

the recent upgrade on Jordan's sovereign ratings

ﻥﺩﺭﻸﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻒﻴﻨﺼﺘﻟﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

