BANK AL ETIHAD
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: BANK AL ETIHAD
ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 10-07-2024 08:31:55 AM
AM 08:31:55 2024-07-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Other Material Information
ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
BANK AL ETIHAD announces the occurrence of the
ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
following material event:
:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ
Material Event
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ
Date of event: 02-07-2024
2024-07-02 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Material changes in the Company's credit rating, if any,
ﻱﺃﻭ ﺪﺟﻭ ﻥﺇ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻧﺎﻤﺘﺋﻻﺍ ﻒﻴﻨﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ
and changes thereto
ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺃﺮﻄﻳ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ
With reference to the above subject matter, kindly note on
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ ،ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ
July 2nd ,2024 Rating agency "Capital Intelligence
"ﺲﻨﺠﻠﺘﻧﺍ ﻝﺎﺘﺑﺎﻛ "ﻲﻧﺎﻤﺘﺋﻻﺍ ﻒﻴﻨﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻟﺎﻛﻭ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ 2/7/2024
"upgraded Bank al Etihad long-term foreign currency
ﻚﻨﺒﻟ ﺔﻴﺒﻨﺟﻷﺍ ﺔﻠﻤﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻞﺟﻷﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻃ ﻲﻧﺎﻤﺘﺋﻻﺍ ﻒﻴﻨﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﻊﻓﺮﺑ
rating (LTFCR) to (BB-) with a stable outlook, following
ﻊﻓﺭ ﻊﻣ ﺎﻴﺷﺎﻤﺗ ، ﺓﺮﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺓﺮﻈﻧ ﻊﻣ (-BB) ﻰﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ
the recent upgrade on Jordan's sovereign ratings
ﻥﺩﺭﻸﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻒﻴﻨﺼﺘﻟﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: sora alayoub
sora alayoub :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
