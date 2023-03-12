Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Bank al Etihad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSI   JO1100711018

BANK AL ETIHAD

(UBSI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
2.160 JOD   +0.93%
05:26aBank Al Etihad : Disclosure (UBSI) 2023 03 12
PU
03/07Bank Al Etihad : Trading (UBSI) 2023 03 07
PU
02/28Bank al Etihad Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank al Etihad : G.A (UBSI) 2023 03 12

03/12/2023 | 05:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANK AL ETIHAD

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: BANK AL ETIHAD

ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 12-03-2023 12:25:25 PM

PM 12:25:25 2023-03-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of BANK AL ETIHAD cordially

ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General

2023-04-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting which will be held at 11:00 on 18-04-

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ WEBEX ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ

2023 at WEBEX to discuss the following matters:

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-17 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 17-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ

to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'

ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of

ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Association stipulate its deduction

Approval of the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute

ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

cash dividends to shareholders at 10% of the Bank's

ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %10

capital

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Any other matter which was stipulated by the Board of

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ

Page 1 of 2

BANK AL ETIHAD

Directors on the meeting's agenda (Should be specified :-)

(-:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

Approving the appointment of two members of the Board of

ﻻﺪﺑ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻦﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻪﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

Directors of Bank al Etihad in place of two other resigned

ﻦﻴﻠﻴﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﻦﻳﺮﺧﺍ ﻦﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻣ

members

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: sora alayoub

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ sora alayoub :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Bank al-Etihad PSC published this content on 12 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2023 09:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANK AL ETIHAD
05:26aBank Al Etihad : Disclosure (UBSI) 2023 03 12
PU
03/07Bank Al Etihad : Trading (UBSI) 2023 03 07
PU
02/28Bank al Etihad Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/27Bank Al Etihad : Trading (UBSI) 2023 02 27
PU
02/26Bank Al Etihad : Disclosure (UBSI) 2023 02 26
PU
02/26Bank Al Etihad : Board Of Directors Decision-(UBSI)-2023-02-26
PU
02/19Bank Al Etihad : Trading (UBSI) 2023 02 19
PU
02/13Bank Al Etihad : Trading (UBSI) 2023 02 13
PU
02/06Bank Al Etihad : Board Of Directors-(UBSI)-2023-02-06
PU
02/02Bank Al Etihad : Trading (UBSI) 2023 02 02
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 193 M 271 M 271 M
Net income 2022 34,3 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
Net cash 2022 536 M 755 M 755 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 346 M 487 M 487 M
EV / Sales 2021 -4,97x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 210
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart BANK AL ETIHAD
Duration : Period :
Bank al Etihad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK AL ETIHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nadia Helmi Hafez Al-Saeed Chief Executive Officer
Zeid Iyad Akram Kamal Head-Finance
Issam Halim Jaris Salfiti Chairman
Amer Moahmed Khair Zaki Abulaila Head-Technology Department
Mohammad Bashir Mohammed Amin Burjaq Head-Central Operations Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK AL ETIHAD10.77%487
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.36%148 266
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.17%67 431
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.63%49 813
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.80%47 365
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-8.17%41 939