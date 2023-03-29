Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Bank al Etihad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSI   JO1100711018

BANK AL ETIHAD

(UBSI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
2.080 JOD    0.00%
03:06aBank Al Etihad : Trading (UBSI) 2023 03 29
PU
03/28Bank Al Etihad : Trading (UBSI) 2023 03 28
PU
03/19Bank Al Etihad : Trading (UBSI) 2023 03 19
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank al Etihad : Trading (UBSI) 2023 03 29

03/29/2023 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANK AL ETIHAD

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange Company's Name: BANK AL ETIHAD Date: 29-03-2023 09:51:35 AM Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 09:51:35 2023-03-29 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that Daniel Fawaz Audeh Alshharayha purchased/sold on the 28-03-2023 shares from company BANK AL ETIHAD(10006).

Following are the details as below.

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﺤﻳﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻩﺩﻮﻋ ﺯﺍﻮﻓ ﻝﺎﻴﻧﺍﺩ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10006)ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-03-28 .ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ

Type of transactio nNumber Of Share Transacte dTotal number of shares heldPercentag e of ownershi p after transactio n

Purchase

2000

134150

0.08%

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺑ

ﺩﺪﻋ ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

ﻉﻮﻧ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

0.08%

134150

2000

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Executive Management

ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Name: sora alayoub

Position: Senior Associate

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

sora alayoub :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻝﻭﺍ ﺪﻋﺎﺴﻣ :ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Bank al-Etihad PSC published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 07:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANK AL ETIHAD
03:06aBank Al Etihad : Trading (UBSI) 2023 03 29
PU
03/28Bank Al Etihad : Trading (UBSI) 2023 03 28
PU
03/19Bank Al Etihad : Trading (UBSI) 2023 03 19
PU
03/15Bank Al Etihad : Disclosure (UBSI) 2023 03 15
PU
03/12Bank Al Etihad : G.a (ubsi) 2023 03 12
PU
03/12Bank Al Etihad : Disclosure (UBSI) 2023 03 12
PU
03/07Bank Al Etihad : Trading (UBSI) 2023 03 07
PU
02/28Bank al Etihad Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/27Bank Al Etihad : Trading (UBSI) 2023 02 27
PU
02/26Bank Al Etihad : Disclosure (UBSI) 2023 02 26
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 193 M 271 M 271 M
Net income 2022 34,3 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
Net cash 2022 536 M 754 M 754 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,09x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 344 M 484 M 484 M
EV / Sales 2021 -4,97x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 210
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart BANK AL ETIHAD
Duration : Period :
Bank al Etihad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK AL ETIHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nadia Helmi Hafez Al-Saeed Chief Executive Officer
Zeid Iyad Akram Kamal Head-Finance
Issam Halim Jaris Salfiti Chairman
Amer Moahmed Khair Zaki Abulaila Head-Technology Department
Mohammad Bashir Mohammed Amin Burjaq Head-Central Operations Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK AL ETIHAD6.67%484
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%152 624
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.46%70 956
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.12%50 179
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.16%44 698
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.22%41 102
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer