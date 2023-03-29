Bank al Etihad : Trading (UBSI) 2023 03 29
BANK AL ETIHAD
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange Company's Name: BANK AL ETIHAD Date: 29-03-2023 09:51:35 AM Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
AM 09:51:35 2023-03-29 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that Daniel Fawaz Audeh Alshharayha purchased/sold on the 28-03-2023 shares from company BANK AL ETIHAD(10006).
Following are the details as below.
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﺤﻳﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻩﺩﻮﻋ ﺯﺍﻮﻓ ﻝﺎﻴﻧﺍﺩ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10006)ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-03-28 .ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ
Type of transactio n Number Of Share Transacte d Total number of shares held Percentag e of ownershi p after transactio n
Purchase
2000
134150
0.08%
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺑ
ﺩﺪﻋ ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
ﻉﻮﻧ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
0.08%
134150
2000
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Executive Management
ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Name: sora alayoub
Position: Senior Associate
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
sora alayoub :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻝﻭﺍ ﺪﻋﺎﺴﻣ :ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Sales 2022
193 M
271 M
271 M
Net income 2022
34,3 M
48,3 M
48,3 M
Net cash 2022
536 M
754 M
754 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,09x
Yield 2022
5,13%
Capitalization
344 M
484 M
484 M
EV / Sales 2021
-4,97x
EV / Sales 2022
-1,16x
Nbr of Employees
1 210
Free-Float
14,7%
Technical analysis trends BANK AL ETIHAD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
