BANK AL ETIHAD

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: BANK AL ETIHAD

ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 02-07-2023 08:21:15 AM

AM 08:21:15 2023-07-02 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that Mohammad Ghaseb Abdullah

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﻠﻣﺎﺘﺣ ﻪﻠﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺐﺻﺎﻏ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

Hatamleh purchased/sold on the 26-06-2023 shares from

ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10006)ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-06-26

company BANK AL ETIHAD(10006).

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

0.030%

60000

1209

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Purchase

1209

60000

0.030%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Executive Management

ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: Nessrin Abulaila

Nessrin Abulaila :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

Manager Shareholders Relations

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺳ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻗﻼﻋ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Disclaimer

Bank al-Etihad PSC published this content on 02 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2023 06:53:05 UTC.