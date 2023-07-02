Bank Al-Etihad PSC is a Jordan-based bank. The bank primarily provides financial and banking services. The Bank is organized into following business segments; Individual accounts segment includes following up on individual customer's deposits and granting them credit facilities, credit cards and other services; Small and Medium Enterprises Accounts segment and Large Companies' Accounts segment include following up on the client's deposits and credit facilities; Treasury segment provides treasury and trading services and managing the Bank's funds and long- term investments; Investments and Foreign Currencies Management segment includes the Bank's local and foreign investments, and other segment include all the accounts such as shareholder's rights, investments in associates, property and equipment, general management, support management, and the treasury. The Bank operates through its head office and a network of approximately 54 branches.

Sector Banks