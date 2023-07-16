BANK AL ETIHAD
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: BANK AL ETIHAD
ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 16-07-2023 08:29:26 AM
AM 08:29:26 2023-07-16 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that Abdelghaffar Mohammed
ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺕﺎﺤﻳﺮﻓ ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺭﺎﻔﻐﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
Mostafa Frehat purchased/sold on the 13-07-2023 shares
(10006)ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-07-13 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
from company BANK AL ETIHAD(10006).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
0.028%
56795
5000
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
Purchase
5000
56795
0.028%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Other
ﻯﺮﺧﺃ
Legal Advisor
ﻲﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﺸﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: Nessrin Abulaila
Nessrin Abulaila :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
Manager Shareholders Relations
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺳ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻗﻼﻋ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
