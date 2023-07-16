BANK AL ETIHAD

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: BANK AL ETIHAD

ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 16-07-2023 08:29:26 AM

AM 08:29:26 2023-07-16 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that Abdelghaffar Mohammed

ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺕﺎﺤﻳﺮﻓ ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺭﺎﻔﻐﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

Mostafa Frehat purchased/sold on the 13-07-2023 shares

(10006)ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-07-13 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

from company BANK AL ETIHAD(10006).

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

0.028%

56795

5000

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Purchase

5000

56795

0.028%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Other

ﻯﺮﺧﺃ

Legal Advisor

ﻲﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﺸﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: Nessrin Abulaila

Nessrin Abulaila :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

Manager Shareholders Relations

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺳ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻗﻼﻋ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

