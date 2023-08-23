BANK AL ETIHAD
Company's Name: BANK AL ETIHAD
ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that Houriet Al Moheet Investment
ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻂﻴﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﻮﺣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
Company purchased/sold on the 22-08-2023 shares from
(10006)ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-08-22 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
company BANK AL ETIHAD(10006).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ
Following are the details as below.
5.53%
11062476
3000000
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
Purchase
3000000
11062476
5.53%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's
(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ
capital)
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: sora alayoub
sora alayoub :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
Senior Associate
ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻝﻭﺍ ﺪﻋﺎﺴﻣ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
