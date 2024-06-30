BANK AL ETIHAD

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: BANK AL ETIHAD

ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 30-06-2024 08:16:08 AM

AM 08:16:08 2024-06-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that Raed Nabeel Yaqoub Rabah

-06-27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺡﺎﺑﺭ ﺏﻮﻘﻌﻳ ﻞﻴﺒﻧ ﺪﺋﺍﺭ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

purchased/sold on the 27-06-2024 shares from company

ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10006)ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024

BANK AL ETIHAD(10006).

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

0.47%

946357

1000

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Purchase

1000

946357

0.47%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Other

ﻯﺮﺧﺃ

Legal Advisor

ﻲﻧﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﺭﺎﺸﺘﺴﻣ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: sora alayoub

sora alayoub :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

Senior Associate

ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻝﻭﺍ ﺪﻋﺎﺴﻣ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Page 1 of 1

