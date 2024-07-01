BANK AL ETIHAD
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: BANK AL ETIHAD
ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 01-07-2024 08:44:02 AM
AM 08:44:02 2024-07-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that Raed Nabeel Yaqoub Rabah
-06-30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺡﺎﺑﺭ ﺏﻮﻘﻌﻳ ﻞﻴﺒﻧ ﺪﺋﺍﺭ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
purchased/sold on the 30-06-2024 shares from company
ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10006)ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024
BANK AL ETIHAD(10006).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
0.47%
950357
3000
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
Purchase
3000
950357
0.47%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Other
ﻯﺮﺧﺃ
Legal Advisor
ﻲﻧﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﺭﺎﺸﺘﺴﻣ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: sora alayoub
sora alayoub :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
Senior Associate
ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻝﻭﺍ ﺪﻋﺎﺴﻣ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
