Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Bank al Etihad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSI   JO1100711018

BANK AL ETIHAD

(UBSI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trading (UBSI) 2021 10 31

10/31/2021 | 04:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANK AL ETIHAD

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: BANK AL ETIHAD

ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 31-10-2021 08:43:03 AM

AM 08:43:03 2021-10-31 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that Fadi Ahmad Kmal Merie Merie

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻲﻋﺮﻣ ﻲﻋﺮﻣ ﻝﺎﻤﻛ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻓ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

purchased/sold on the 28-10-2021 shares from company

ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10006)ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2021-10-28

BANK AL ETIHAD(10006).

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

0.03

60000

3816

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Purchase

3816

60000

0.03

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Executive Management

ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name:

sora alayoub

sora alayoub

:ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Bank al-Etihad PSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 08:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK AL ETIHAD
04:17aTrading (UBSI) 2021 10 31
PU
07/29Bank Al Etihad Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
05/20Bank Al Etihad Announces Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2020Bank Al Etihad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
CI
2019Liwwa, Inc. announced that it has received $6 million in funding from a group of invest..
CI
2019Bank Al Etihad Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
CI
2019Bank Al Etihad Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
CI
2019Bank Al Etihad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
CI
2017Libyan Arab Foreign Investment Company acquired additional 14.80% stake in Bank al Etih..
CI
2017Etihad Islamic Investment Company acquired additional 13% stake in Jordan Dubai Islamic..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 144 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2020 23,6 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net cash 2020 807 M 1 140 M 1 140 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 6,41%
Capitalization 270 M 382 M 382 M
EV / Sales 2019 -2,08x
EV / Sales 2020 -3,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 210
Free-Float 13,9%
Chart BANK AL ETIHAD
Duration : Period :
Bank al Etihad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nadia Helmi Hafez Al-Saeed Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Zeid Kamal Head-Finance
Issam Halim Jaris Salfiti Chairman
Amer Abulaila Head-Technology Department
Mohammad Bashir Mohammed Amin Burjaq Head-Central Operations Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK AL ETIHAD8.33%382
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.69%156 998
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.29.22%75 703
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.41%64 784
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.0.83%59 077
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.96%58 960