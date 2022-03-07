Bank AL Habib : BAHL - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Thirty-first Annual General Meeting of Bank AL Habib Limited will be held at the Registered Office of the Bank located at 126-C, Old Bahawalpur Road, Multan, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. to transact the following business. The shareholders may also attend the meeting through electronic means as advised by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

To receive and adopt the Audited Annual Accounts and Consolidated Accounts of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2021 together with the Reports of Chairman, Directors and Auditors. To consider and approve payment of cash dividend @ 70%, i.e., Rs. 7.0 per share of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended December 31, 2021 as recommended by the Board of Directors. To appoint auditors for the year 2022 and to fix their remuneration. EY Ford Rhodes, Chartered Accountants, being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment. To elect Directors of the Bank in accordance with Section 159(1) of the Companies Act, 2017. The number of Directors to be elected pursuant to Section 159(1) of the Companies Act, 2017 has been fixed at 10 (ten) by the Board of Directors including one female Director in compliance with clause 7 of the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019.

The following are the retiring Directors, who may offer themselves for election:

Mr. Abbas D. Habib, Mr. Anwar Haji Karim, Ms. Farhana Mowjee Khan, Syed Mazhar Abbas, Mr. Qumail R. Habib, Mr. Safar A. Lakhani, Syed Hasan Ali Bukhari, Mr. Murtaza H. Habib, Mr. Arshad Nasar, and Mr. Adnan Afridi - NIT Nominee. To consider any other business of the Bank with the permission of the Chair.

Special Business

To Consider and approve increase in Authorized Capital of the Bank from Rs. 15,000,000,000 (Rupees Fifteen Billion) to Rs. 25,000,000,000 (Rupees Twenty Five Billion). To consider and approve the conversion terms of Tier 2 Term Finance Certificates of the Bank, issued in 2021 in the amount of Rs. 5,000,000,000 (Rupees Five Billion) into Ordinary Shares of the Bank upon occurrence of a conversion event if so required by the State Bank of Pakistan. To consider and approve the conversion terms of Tier 1 Term Finance Certificates of the Bank, intended to be issued in 2022 in the amount of Rs. 7,000,000,000 (Rupees Seven Billion) into Ordinary Shares of the Bank upon occurrence of a conversion event if so required by the State Bank of Pakistan. To consider and approve remuneration payable to Executive Director of the Bank.

Statements under Section 166(3) for Item No. 4, and under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 in respect of special business contained in Items Nos. 6, 7, 8 & 9 are annexed

By order of the Board

MOHAMMAD TAQI LAKHANI Karachi: March 08, 2022 Company Secretary

Notes:

1. Participation in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) through Electronic Means:

The entitled shareholders who are interested to attend AGM through online platform and whose names appeared in the Books of the Bank by the close of business on March 18, 2022 are hereby requested to get themselves registered with the Company Secretary Office by providing the following details at the earliest but not later than 48 hours before the time of AGM (no account shall be taken of any part of the day that is not a working day) at agm@bankalhabib.com.