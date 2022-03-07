Bank AL Habib : BAHL-Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

VISION STATEMENT
TO BE OUR CUSTOMERS' MOST CONVENIENT
AND TRUSTED BANK
MISSION STATEMENT
TO MAKE BANKING SAFE, SIMPLE, AND PLEASANT
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Board of
Abbas D. Habib
Chairman
Directors
Anwar Haji Karim
Farhana Mowjee Khan
Syed Mazhar Abbas
Executive Director
Qumail R. Habib
Safar Ali Lakhani
Syed Hasan Ali Bukhari
Murtaza H. Habib
Arshad Nasar
Adnan Afridi
Mansoor Ali Khan
Chief Executive
Audit
Committee
Member
Human Resource
& Remuneration
Credit Risk
Management
Risk Management
IT
IFRS 9
Company
Secretary
Mohammad Taqi Lakhani
Chief Financial
Officer
Ashar Husain
Statutory
EY Ford Rhodes
Auditors
Chartered Accountants
Legal
LMA Ebrahim Hosain
Advisor
Barristers, Advocates & Corporate Legal Consultants
Registered
126-C, Old Bahawalpur Road,
Office
Multan
Principal
2nd Floor, Mackinnons Building,
I.I. Chundrigar Road,
Karachi
Share
CDC Share Registrar Services Limited
Registrar
CDC House 99-B,Block-B, S.M.C.H.S.
Main Shahrah-e-Faisal,Karachi-74400.
Website
www.bankalhabib.com
CONTENTS
History
1
Review Report by the Chairman
6
Directors' Report
7
Corporate Governance
14
Statement of Compliance with Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance)
Regulations, 2019
28
Independent Auditors' Review Report on the Statement of Compliance contained in
Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019
31
Statement on Internal Controls
32
Independent Auditors' Report to the Members
33
Unconsolidated Statement of Financial Position
37
Unconsolidated Profit and Loss Account
38
Unconsolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
39
Unconsolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
40
Unconsolidated Cash Flow Statement
41
Notes to the Unconsolidated Financial Statements
42
Disclosure on Complaint Handling
128
Report of Shariah Board
129
Notice of Annual General Meeting
130
Pattern of Shareholding
138
Consolidated Financial Statements
141
242
252
253
Branch Network
254
E - Dividend Bank Mandate Form
Form of Proxy
1
