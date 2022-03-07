Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Bank AL Habib Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAHL   PK0051601018

BANK AL HABIB LIMITED

(BAHL)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  03-03
76.18 PKR   +0.11%
12:39aBANK AL HABIB : BAHL - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
12:29aBANK AL HABIB : BAHL-Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
01/03Sna's 5 Most-Read Stories in 2021
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank AL Habib : BAHL-Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

03/07/2022 | 12:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VISION STATEMENT

TO BE OUR CUSTOMERS' MOST CONVENIENT

AND TRUSTED BANK

MISSION STATEMENT

TO MAKE BANKING SAFE, SIMPLE, AND PLEASANT

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Board of

Abbas D. Habib

Chairman

Directors

Anwar Haji Karim

Farhana Mowjee Khan

Syed Mazhar Abbas

Executive Director

Qumail R. Habib

Safar Ali Lakhani

Syed Hasan Ali Bukhari

Murtaza H. Habib

Arshad Nasar

Adnan Afridi

Mansoor Ali Khan

Chief Executive

Audit

Safar Ali Lakhani

Chairman

Committee

Syed Mazhar Abbas

Member

Anwar Haji Karim

Member

Syed Hasan Ali Bukhari

Member

Arshad Nasar

Member

Human Resource

Syed Hasan Ali Bukhari

Chairman

& Remuneration

Syed Mazhar Abbas

Member

Committee

Abbas D. Habib

Member

Farhana Mowjee Khan

Member

Arshad Nasar

Member

Credit Risk

Syed Mazhar Abbas

Chairman

Management

Safar Ali Lakhani

Member

Committee

Qumail R. Habib

Member

Syed Hasan Ali Bukhari

Member

Murtaza H. Habib

Member

Risk Management

Adnan Afridi

Chairman

Committee

Qumail R. Habib

Member

Farhana Mowjee Khan

Member

Anwar Haji Karim

Member

Safar Ali Lakhani

Member

IT

Abbas D. Habib

Chairman

Committee

Qumail R. Habib

Member

Arshad Nasar

Member

Syed Mazhar Abbas

Member

Mansoor Ali Khan

Member

IFRS 9

Syed Hasan Ali Bukhari

Chairman

Committee

Arshad Nasar

Member

Qumail R. Habib

Member

Company

Secretary

Mohammad Taqi Lakhani

Chief Financial

Officer

Ashar Husain

Statutory

EY Ford Rhodes

Auditors

Chartered Accountants

Legal

LMA Ebrahim Hosain

Advisor

Barristers, Advocates & Corporate Legal Consultants

Registered

126-C, Old Bahawalpur Road,

Office

Multan

Principal

2nd Floor, Mackinnons Building,

Office

I.I. Chundrigar Road,

Karachi

Share

CDC Share Registrar Services Limited

Registrar

CDC House 99-B,Block-B, S.M.C.H.S.

Main Shahrah-e-Faisal,Karachi-74400.

Website

www.bankalhabib.com

CONTENTS

History

1

Review Report by the Chairman

6

Directors' Report

7

Corporate Governance

14

Statement of Compliance with Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance)

Regulations, 2019

28

Independent Auditors' Review Report on the Statement of Compliance contained in

Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019

31

Statement on Internal Controls

32

Independent Auditors' Report to the Members

33

Unconsolidated Statement of Financial Position

37

Unconsolidated Profit and Loss Account

38

Unconsolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

39

Unconsolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

40

Unconsolidated Cash Flow Statement

41

Notes to the Unconsolidated Financial Statements

42

Disclosure on Complaint Handling

128

Report of Shariah Board

129

Notice of Annual General Meeting

130

Pattern of Shareholding

138

Consolidated Financial Statements

141

242

252

253

Branch Network

254

E - Dividend Bank Mandate Form

Form of Proxy

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank AL Habib Limited published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 05:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK AL HABIB LIMITED
12:39aBANK AL HABIB : BAHL - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
12:29aBANK AL HABIB : BAHL-Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
01/03Sna's 5 Most-Read Stories in 2021
AQ
2021Central Bank of Seychelles Pleased to See Banks' Lower Interest Rates On Loans
AQ
2021Bank AL Habib Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
2021BANK OF BARODA : Commercial Banks in Seychelles Implement Central Bank-Mandated Monetary P..
AQ
2021BANK AL HABIB : to Close Its Branch in Seychelles
AQ
2021Bank Al Habib Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
2021Bank AL Habib Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
2021Bank AL Habib Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57 197 M 322 M 322 M
Net income 2021 18 109 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,57x
Yield 2021 6,02%
Capitalization 84 668 M 477 M 477 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 12 540
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart BANK AL HABIB LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank AL Habib Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK AL HABIB LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 76,18 PKR
Average target price 106,94 PKR
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mansoor Ali Khan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ashar Husain Chief Financial Officer
Abbas D. Habib Non-Executive Chairman
Ali Ashar Jaffri Group Head-IT & Administration Divisions
Qaiser Mahmood Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK AL HABIB LIMITED10.39%477
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.33%163 090
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.01%83 114
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.22%67 701
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)16.39%59 623
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-8.03%51 992