will be published in English Newspaper "Business Recorder" on April 02, 2024

will be published in Urdu Newspaper "Nawa-i-Waqt" on April 02, 2024

The TFC holders are informed that 4th profit payment of AT1 TFC 2022 (Perpetual) of Bank AL Habib Limited (the Bank) "BAHLTFC9" is due on April 25, 2024. The Transfer Books pertaining to the aforesaid TFC will remain closed from April 10, 2024 to April 24, 2024 (both days inclusive).TFC holders whose names appear in the Register of TFC holders as at close of the business on April 9, 2024, will be treated for the entitlement of profit payment of Term Finance Certificates.

Bank AL Habib Limited

NOTICE OF

BOOK CLOSURE FOR THE

4th PROFIT PAYMENT OF AT1 TFC 2022 (PERPETUAL) "BAHLTFC9"

As per Sub-Clause (i) of Clause 5C.8 of PSX Regulations issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, the Bank is required to make Payment of Profit to "BAHLTFC9" TFC holders only through direct credit in their respective IBANs. Therefore all TFC holders are requested to update their Bank account details (including IBAN) in their respective CDS accounts, and promptly notify the Bank's Registrar of any change in their addresses and relevant details (including tax information, i.e., filer/non-filer/exempted) at the following address:

CDC Share Registrar Services Limited CDC House, 99-B, Block-B, S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

Tel.: 0800-CDCPL (23275)

Fax: (92-21) 34326053 Email:info@cdcsrsl.comWebsite:www.cdcsrsl.com

April 02, 2024 Place: Karachi

Mohammad Taqi Lakhani

Company Secretary