Disbursement/credit of Final Cash Dividend (D25) ( Rs 5/- per share (i.e. 50%) throu2h electronic mode

We are pleased to inform you that the Final Cash Dividend Rs. 5/- per share i.e. 50%, as declared by Bank Alfalah Limited ("the Bank") for the year ended December 31, 2023 and unanimously approved by the shareholders in the 32 Annual General Meeting held on 20th March 2024, has been credited from 27th March 2024 to 29th March 2024 into the designated bank accounts for those shareholders who have provided their valid International Bank Account Numbers (IBAN).

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies (Distribution of Dividends) Regulations, 2017, the final cash dividend sum for those shareholders who have not provided their valid CNIC number and/or valid IBAN have been withheld. Kindly note that upon receipt/update of requisite information by the shareholders, whose dividend has been withheld, the payment of the same will be credited into their designated bank account, within 15 days of receipt of information.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders accordingly.

