LDN/CA/2024

29th March 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

Dear Sir,

In accordance with the Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Company Limited, we hereby convey the following material information:

We would like to inform you that Bank Alfalah Limited had made a Non-Binding indicative offer to Saudi National Bank ("SNB"), the majority shareholder of Samba Bank Limited ("Samba"), to acquire their 100% stake in Samba which constitutes approximately 84.51% shares in Samba, subject to satisfactory due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, internal corporate approvals, obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals and compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory procedures including compliance with the Securities Act, 2015 and associated regulations.

We are pleased to inform you that SNB has confirmed to us that they are willing to entertain our Non-Binding indicative offer. We will now seek approval of the State Bank of Pakistan to commence due diligence on Samba.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Sincerely,

Muhammad Akram Sawleh Company Secretary

c.c. Executive Director/HOD

Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue,

Blue Area, Islamabad