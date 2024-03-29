LDN/CA/2024
29th March 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road Karachi.
Subject: Disclosure of Material Information
Dear Sir,
In accordance with the Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Company Limited, we hereby convey the following material information:
We would like to inform you that Bank Alfalah Limited had made a Non-Binding indicative offer to Saudi National Bank ("SNB"), the majority shareholder of Samba Bank Limited ("Samba"), to acquire their 100% stake in Samba which constitutes approximately 84.51% shares in Samba, subject to satisfactory due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, internal corporate approvals, obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals and compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory procedures including compliance with the Securities Act, 2015 and associated regulations.
We are pleased to inform you that SNB has confirmed to us that they are willing to entertain our Non-Binding indicative offer. We will now seek approval of the State Bank of Pakistan to commence due diligence on Samba.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Sincerely,
Muhammad Akram Sawleh Company Secretary
c.c. Executive Director/HOD
Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue,
Blue Area, Islamabad
Disclaimer
Bank Alfalah Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 04:09:00 UTC.